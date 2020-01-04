Behind the official yet dubious justifications for the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general on Friday lies a confluence of factors — some decades in the making, others more recent — that are pushing the U.S. towards yet another catastrophic war in the Middle East.

are incredibly murky, and the name of the American killed and the identity of the company he or she was working for have not been released

The subsequent airstrike that killed Soleimani seems like overkill for the official justification of avenging the death of one American.

Failed assassination plots and domestic woes

"The assassins planned to dig under a religious site associated with Soleimani's father and set off an explosion under the building when he was inside, and then try to deflect blame so that it ignited an interfaction[al] religious war. The assassins prepared some 500 kilograms to use for the bomb."