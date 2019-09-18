The first example that I would like to discuss is something that came out in court on Thursday...
The CEO of StemExpress essentially admitted in court Thursday that her biotech company supplies beating fetal hearts and intact fetal heads to medical researchers.This is Nazi-level evil, and it is happening all across the United States every single day.
She also admitted at the preliminary hearing of David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress that the baby's head could be procured attached to the baby's body or "could be torn away."
Of course the mainstream media is completely avoiding this story, because they fully approve of what is happening and they don't want to cause any sort of an uproar. And most "conservative" media outlets are avoiding this story as well, because the truth is that they aren't actually very "conservative" at all.
Companies such as StemExpress are making a tremendous amount of money selling baby body parts to medical researchers, and the "research" that is being conducted is incredibly sick and disgusting.
So where does StemExpress get their specimens?
Needless to say, they get them from abortion clinics, and the "procedures" that must be done in order to extract such specimens are acts of unspeakable brutality...
"That is an especially gruesome admission, but it begs the question: how did they get these fully intact human children?" says Peter Breen of the Thomas More Society, which is representing Daleiden at the hearing.I am not going to go on and on about the horrific details, and so if you want to learn more I would encourage you to read the LifeSite article about this case.
"If you have a fetus with an intact head and an intact body, and intact extremities, that is something that would indicate that child was born alive, and then had their organs cut out of them, or that that child was the victim of an illegal partial-birth abortion," he told LifeSiteNews.
But I do want to make a point that nobody else is really making.
Today, every single one of our political leaders in Washington knows that baby parts are being harvested, sold to the highest bidder, and used in some of the sickest scientific experiments imaginable.
So who is trying to stop it?
Even after the changes that have recently happened, Planned Parenthood will still receive more than 500 million dollars from the federal government this year, and those conducting this sort of "scientific research" will receive more than 100 million dollars from the federal government this year.
We all know that the Democrats are totally on board with what is happening, and so none of them are going to do anything about this.
But the Republicans control the U.S. Senate and the White House. Every single year, the U.S. Senate has been passing bills that contain this funding, and every single year those bills have been signed by President Trump.
That makes them personally responsible for what is happening.
That is why it is so dangerous to run for public office. Because if you know of the evil that is happening and you don't do anything to stop it, then you become responsible for it.
No, there aren't any excuses. They have willingly chosen to fund these activities year after year, and yet they seem to think that they won't be held accountable.
But let me ask you a question.
If the government of a nation endorses and funds the exceedingly sick and evil things that I have discussed in this article, what does such a nation deserve?
It may not happen this week or this month, but in the end America will reap exactly what it has sown.
Of course it just isn't our government that is engaged in acts of great evil. In an article that he recently published, Paul Joseph Watson discussed the fact that some people out there are actually purposely getting pregnant just so they can have abortions...
In a Reddit post entitled 'Question regarding abortion and breeding fetish', one user reveals how she has "a female friend who has a really powerful fetish for breeding" and never used birth control.In response to that post, another Reddit user chimed in and excitedly admitted that he and his girlfriend "have the same fetish". In fact, he actually admitted that his girlfriend prefers to wait until "between 20 and 24 weeks of gestation" to abort the child...
"She is with a male partner currently who is just like her, into breeding and they have been practising their fetish for quite a few abortions," the post reads.
"I know this fetish. My girlfriend and me have the same fetish. My girlfriend enjoys her pregnancies and she enjoys the abortion. Her preferred date to abort is between 20 and 24 weeks of gestation. I enjoy making her pregnant. And I enjoy the time of her pregnancy. She has no menstrual period and she is sexually very active," he writes.And all of this is perfectly legal in the United States, because that is the sort of society that we live in.
"In the last ten years in our relationship we have done seven abortions and my girlfriend is pregnant again with a little girl," he adds.
Paul Joseph Watson summed things up very well when he made the following statement on Twitter about this story: "We live in hell."
If we stay on the path that we are currently on, there isn't going to be a future for America, and at this point it doesn't appear likely that our nation will reverse course any time soon.
Comment: Watch the full Watson video: