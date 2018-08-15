This conflict is manufactured by radicalizing two opposing populations: the White European natives that are encouraged to reject any form of immigration, and the migrant populations that are encouraged to reject any manifestation of white European civilization.
To reach such a goal, five complementary operations are being conducted:
- Wars waged by the West against predominantly Muslim countries
- The ISIS threat and the false flag terror attacks attributed to it
- The open border policy that prevails in the EU
- The radicalizing of migrant population through fundamentalist forms of Islam
- The radicalizing of native populations through ultra-nationalist ideologies.
One factor that strongly argues for the former is the documented involvement of a few related groups in each of the five complementary operations listed above.
In addition, as we will see below, these few groups would directly benefit from a 'clash of civilizations' occurring in Europe.
Wars Against Muslim Countries
Most wars in the Middle East were led by the US. The best political period to illustrate this doctrine was the George W. Bush administrations (2001-2009) and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan coupled with very strong political and financial support to the state of Israel.
Zionists like Dick Cheney, Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Donald Rumsfeld adopted an elitist vision of the world where the 'Superior People' in the US and Israel sealed the Bond between Israeli Zionists and American Zionists.
The neoconservative ideology is summed up by the Project for a New American Century which is based on a 1996 memorandum commissioned by Benjamin Netanyahu to develop a Middle Eastern strategy serving Israeli interests.
attacks against the Syrian authorities in the Golan Heights, Israel continues to expand its settlements in the West Bank and occupied territories, Israel is still killing Palestinians, Israel is involved in the war in Yemen and, of course, Israel is persistently pushing for a US war against Iran.
However, the US and Israel don't have a monopoly on Zionist warmongers. The war against Libya is a case in point.
In Libya, we witnessed the prominent role played by a man who is possibly Europe's most ardent Zionist: Bernard Henri Levy (BHL). He's not a president, a minister of Foreign Affairs or even a congressman. He's not American, he's not Israeli.
He's a member of a parasitic class known as "public intellectuals", but more importantly, BHL is a Zionist lobbyist who, despite his absence of official mandate, managed to involve France and then the whole NATO in a punitive war against Libya.
The destruction of Libya by NATO was not BHL's first successful attempt to trigger a war. A few years earlier he payed a central role in starting a war against Serbia (1992-1995) by demonizing the Serbs and spreading fake news about the persecution of Bosnians and non-existent mass graves and the use of chemical weapons.
Zionist and long-term supporter of war against Iran), was directly involved in the war in Darfur. He has also relentlessly supported the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.
In addition, Kouchner was directly involved in the Bosnian death camp hoax that swayed public opinion in 1992 towards a war against Serbia.
From 1999 to 2001, Kouchner was the high Representative of UN in Kosovo and played an important role in the partition of Kosovo from the rest of Yugoslavia. It was during his mandate that the infamous case of organ theft in Bosnia for patients in Israel occurred.
Because of Kouchner's and Levy's lies , for the first time in modern Europe, a country was split based on religion. The national unity of Yugoslavia was sacrificed on the altar of manufactured religious divisions.
Today Kosovo is more than 90% Muslim while Serbia is about 95% Christian.
The examples of Levy and Kouchner perfectly illustrate how some Zionist European opinion leaders prepare the 'clash of civilizations' by radicalizing and/or destroying Muslim Middle East countries and dividing religious groups as in the case of Yugoslavia.
Zionist agents are deeply involved in the conflicts that destroy the Middle East and Africa. Those arbitrary wars feed the flow of migrants channeled towards Europe and also reinforce radical Islam as a reaction to the atrocities committed by the West in those predominantly Muslims countries.ISIS and False Flag Terror Attacks
Zionist agents orchestrated the rehearsal of the clash of civilizations in Europe with the Yugoslavia war and the partition in Christian countries VS Muslim Countries.
ISIS is a creation of the CIA. It originated with the mujahedin movement funded by the CIA in Afghanistan during the 1970's in order to oppose Russia. In Brzezinski's own words, the US funded Mujahedin was "the opportunity to give the USSR its Vietnam war".
Al Qaeda (led at the time by Saudi Osama Ben Laden) which eventually became ISIS during the aftermath of the destruction of Iraq. The Mujahedin, Al Qaeda and ISIS were supervised and supported by the CIA. It's still the same today.
The best proof of US and Israel support for ISIS is probably the relentless support given to ISIS forces in Syria and the direct attacks against Syrian, Iranian and even Russian forces which are the three main opponents of ISIS.
Israel plays a prominent role in support of ISIS. There are hundreds of articles documenting the discovery of Israeli weapons, intelligence, medicine, food and communication devices in ISIS caches. In 2017, Efraim Halevy, the former head of Mossad confirmed what the evidence on the ground has been showing for years: Israel does support ISIS.
Interestingly, while ISIS members are very keen to kill their coreligionists in Syria, Iraq, Yemen or Lybia, they logically are rather friendly towards one of their supporters: Israel.
One of the rare occasions that an exchange of fire occurred between Israeli forces and ISIS was in November 2016 in the Golan Heights. The incident didn't result in any casualties but ISIS authorities quickly apologized to Israel for their mistake. You read it right: ISIS terrorists, basically a bunch of be-headers, rapists and torturers, apologized for opening fire on the IDF.
Is ISIS the real culprit in those bloody terror attacks? A large number of terror attacks bear hallmarks of false flag operations, displaying the level of complexity and planning only state terrorism can provide. Israel's foreign intelligence agency, Mossad, is a specialist in this kind of operation. Some notorious cases illustrate this point.
The assassination of Rafik Hariri, ex President of Lebanon was unequivocally attributed by the MSM to Hezbollah. But evidence revealed that it was actually the result of a Mossad operation as demonstrated by journalist Jurgen Cain Kulbel:
the static emitters of Mr Hariri's convoy, normally capable of preventing the activation of bombs at a distance, "totally failed". The journalist affirms, citing a Swiss expert, that the system could only be neutralized by its maker, which happens to be none other than an Israeli company founded by ex-Mossad agentsMaybe the best proof of Israel's involvement in false flag operations attributed to ISIS comes from the Bataclan terror attack that occurred in Paris on November, 13th 2015 and led to the death of 89 people. Hicham Hamza, an excellent investigative journalist, founder of Panamza website, has gathered several pieces of evidence that strongly suggest the involvement of Zionist individuals:
- The sale of the Bataclan happened two months before the attack, on September 11th, 2015. Until then, the Bataclan was owned by Pascal Touitou, brother of the radical Rabbi David Touitou who, among other anti-Muslim statements said 'Islam is the broom of Israel'. This sentence perfectly summarizes the line of force of the present article. Both Touitou brothers now live in Ashdod, Israel.
- An article published by the Times of Israel two days after the attack stated that the leaders of the Jewish community in France had been warned about the coming terror attack the day before it occurred. The author of this article is Jonathan Simon-Sellem, an Israeli extreme-right activist, head of the Internet site JSSNews and ex-agent of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- The company in charge of organizing the Eagles of Death Metal tour is called William Morris Endeavor. Its founder is Ariel Emanuel, son of Benjamin Emanuel, ex-member of the Zionist terrorist group 'Irgun'.
- The claim of responsibility attributed to ISIS was widely spread by the mainstream media which mentioned SITE Intelligence Group as their source. SITE published the claim only 50 minutes after the attack. The founder and director of SITE's is Zionist Rita Katz. Her father was executed in Iraq because he was spying for Israel. She's the author of 'Terrorist Hunter' were she relates how she infiltrated Islamist groups. Most fake videos attributed to Osama Bin Laden were 'discovered' and 'given' to the MSM by the SITE organization.
- Israel organized a party at the Bataclan in the presence of IDF general Dany Matt, a close associate of former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon. This party was a fundraiser for Tzahal (the Israeli army). The Bataclan also hosted the 'Haim Israel' night. Haim Israel is a ultra-orthodox Zionist group. In 2008, the Bataclan hosted a concert organized by the Christian Friends of Israel.
But the most striking piece of evidence relates to the following photograph. It is the only 'leaked' picture of the Bataclan bloodbath:
video shot by the singer's girlfriend during the concert.
The mixing table used by the Eagles of Death metal is a Midas Verona 48. It is much larger than the mixing table in the bloodbath picture. In addition, the massive accessories around the mixing table have disappeared.
As soon as the picture started to spread on the internet (on the morning of Sunday 15th November, about 30 hours after the attack), French authorities censored it and demanded its removal from all web sites. However, the French authorities never inquired about the source of such sensitive photographic material.
The first one to republish the picture was Dutch Islamophobic blogger Bart Nijman. When asked by several journalists about the source of the picture he simply stated he had found it on the Internet. Finally, he revealed to journalist Bosch van Rosenthal that his source was Israel News Feed @IsraelHatzolah.
At 9:51 precisely, about 40 minutes before the Dutch blogger, Israel News Feed was indeed the first one to publish the photograph on the Internet. Interestingly, Israel News Feed didn't put its name to this exclusive photograph.
Israeli NGO that closely cooperates with the IDF and counts in its ranks Major General Meir Dagan, former head of the Mossad.
The head of United Hatzalah is none other than Mark Gerson, ex-executive director of the PNAC (Project for a New American Century) that is mentioned above as the pro-Israeli think tank that shaped the neocon doctrine favoring Israel in the Middle East.
Interestingly, the Israeli witness who provided the world with the first video of the Brussels Airport terror attack belonged to the very same United Hatzalah.
Twice in a few months, United Hatzalah was in the right place and at the right time when Europe was attacked by Islamic terrorists.
Back to the Bataclan; one question remains, why did a Zionist organization leak a picture of the bloodbath?
A manipulated 'clash of civilizations' requires that people stop thinking and thus embrace extremist ideology. The cessation of critical thought is attained through hystericization of the population. The very graphic picture of the Bataclan bloodbath is a perfect lever to trigger the anger of European natives and channel it against 'evil Muslims'.
In other words, once Europeans have been exposed to the kind of carnage that occurred at the Bataclan, allegedly carried out by Muslims, they are much less likely to support the Palestinian's struggle against Israel.
ISIS is supported by Israel and its allies. ISIS and the false flag terror attacks attributed to it, are the perfect scare tactics to increase the anti Muslim sentiment in Europe and channel more citizens towards white supremacy.Open Border Policy
The migrant flow is fed by the two factors mentioned above: the rise of ISIS and the wars waged by the West in Muslim countries. Those calamities prompted millions to leave their country. Interestingly, migrants didn't go to Muslim nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or a rich neighbor like Israel. Most migrants went to Europe.
The open border policy imposed by the European Union and the humanitarian NGOs on European nations enabled an uncontrolled and massive inflow of migrants.
Take for example, Doctors without Borders (MSF) created by the above mentioned Bernard Kouchner. MSF is one of the major operators in migrant 'business', which manages the Aquarius, a ship dedicated to smuggling illegal migrants in Europe. It is the same Kouchner that is involved in destroying Muslim countries (see above), then 'welcoming' its migrants to Europe. A perfect illustration of the proverbial pyromaniac fireman.
But the best illustration of mass migration towards Europe being orchestrated by external agents is Georges Soros. After more than four decades and $32 billion dedicated to changing societies into postmodern nightmares, Soros has created a constellation of powerful non profit organizations that influence every aspect of the migration process.
An Italian organization managed to identify Soros' elaborate network
organizations controlled by Soros are directly involved in:
- shaping the vocabulary about migrants like banning the term 'clandestine' (charter of Rome NGO)
- smuggling migrants (COSPE ONLUS NGO)
- offering legal support, jobs, right to vote, visas to migrants (ASGI NGO)
- migration advocacy (Buon Diritto NGO)
- pro migrant journalism (ANSI NGO)
- pro migrant laws (Antigone NGO)
- pro migrant popular movement (ARCI, NGO)
In an internal document, the Soros' foundation lists 226 reliable "friends" who serve in the European Parliament.
This influence goes so far that the European refugee plan, known as the Merkel Plan - was the result of the largess of George Soros' foundations.
Because of his nominally multicultural projects, Soros can't openly support Israel, and he goes as far as to present himself as an anti-Zionist.
However, his investments in SodaStream and TEVA (Israeli companies settled in the Palestinian territories that regularly breach human rights) and his $10 million support to Hillary Clinton suggests that this anti-Zionism may only be a politically correct facade to appeal to his globalist/universalist crowd.
For a clash of civilization to occur, a critical mass of Muslim migrants has to reach Europe in order to destabilize the host nations socially and economically. In addition, migrants must benefit from special treatments in order to increase the sentiment of unfairness among the native populations.Spreading Fundamentalist Islam in Europe
In the Middle East, the allies of the US and Israel are not the countries that practice a moderate form of Islam, like Iran or Syria, but rather Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the supporters and exporters of the two most popular fundamentalist forms of Islam, respectively the Muslim Brotherhood and Wahhabi salafism.
Salafism was more or less absent from Europe in the 20th century, but then it experienced a dramatic development. Unsurprisingly, there's no official data about the number of salafist mosques in the EU. But from the data published by some European countries: France (157), Spain (98), Germany (53), Belgium (30) and the UK (110), it can be estimated that there are more than 800 salafist mosques in the EU.
number rose to 10,300 in September 2017. The Salafist population in Germany has nearly tripled in six years (2011-2017).
Not only are Qatar and Saudi Arabia the main originators and supporters of the Salafist and the Muslim Brotherhood ideologies, they also fund a large number of mosques and imams in Europe.
Migrants are the targets for Salafists. The PTB doesn't want moderate Muslims in Europe. Migrants from Middle East countries like Syria that practice moderate Islam are shocked by the fundamentalist forms of Islam preached in Europe.
The collusion between the US-Israel axis and extremist Islam is also very obvious in recent conflicts. Saudi Arabia and Israel fight side by side against Yemen. Israel, Saudi Arabia and the US fight together against Syria, where despite their claims, they support ISIS and fight its enemies : Syria, Iran/Hezbollah and Russia. Coincidentally those three countries practice moderate forms of Islam.
In a similar way, the Arab spring is nothing more than a destabilizing operation orchestrated by the West, particularly the US and Israel in order to give power to radical Islam. The outcome of the Arab spring was the same in several countries: in Libya, ISIS took control of the country; in Yemen, ISIS took control of half the country; in Egypt, the Muslim Brotherhood seized power before being ousted by the army; in Tunisia, radical Islam provides 15% of the terrorists in Syria.
Fundamental Islam was created by the US-Israel axis with the help of its client dictatorships: Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Arab spring, engineered by the same culprits, strengthened radical Islam in the Middle East and North Africa. Today the same forces spread radical Islam in Europe and push moderate Muslim migrants to convert to extreme political forms of Islam.Spreading Islamophobic and Pro-Zionist Ultra-Nationalism
The pressure of mass migration and the growing power of the EU have led to the emergence of populist movements defending national sovereignty and border control. These are legitimate policies that closely mirror the expectations of many European citizens.
At the same time we are witnessing the rise of another form of nationalism - ultra-nationalism - where the focus is not the nation state but an ethnic-religious group within the nation.
Sometimes ultra-nationalist ideologies are the foundation of an extremist party from the beginning, sometimes the ultra-nationalist ideology is spread within existing populist parties.
The latter applies to France where the Front National, that was fiercely anti-Zionist for decades, is now defending the cause of Israel. In May 2018, the party's leader, Marine Le Pen, defended Israel after its army killed almost 60 Palestinians during demonstrations and stated that "Israel had a right to defend its borders". Le Pen blamed the Palestinians for allowing their children to take part in the demonstrations.
In Austria, the leader of the extreme right (Freedom party), Heinz-Christian Strache is an ardent supporter of Israel and even wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising to transfer the Austrian Embassy from the Tel Aviv suburb to Jerusalem, and to support Israel's right to build settlements in on Palestinian territory.
stated that Israel is "the first line of defense of the West" against Islam. By his own account, he has visited Israel more than 40 times.
In the UK, the leader of the extreme right party 'Britain First', Paul Besser was involved in a destabilization operation against the Palestine Expo where Israeli flags were being waved. Similarly, English Defense League leader Tommy Robinson, in his first public speech, sported a Star of David. At anti-immigrant rallies, his party's banners read: "There is no place for Fascist Islamic Jew Haters in England".
In Denmark, the extreme right Danish People's Party, the second largest political party in Denmark, has called for Denmark to leave the UN Council (UNHRC) because it is involved in "Israel-bashing".
In Norway, Siv Jensen, the leader of the Norwegian Progress party, is a staunch supporter of Israel. In her own words, she "not afraid to defend Israel's right to defend itself". She advocates moving the Norwegian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. In January 2009, during the Gaza War, she made an appeal at a demonstration to "Let Israel live".
arm the Azov battalion, a neo-Nazi paramilitary organization.
In the Israeli funded, anti-Muslim Azov battalion, Islamic extremists fight side by side with neo-Nazis. The Zionist extreme right and radical Islam are indeed two sides of the same coin that aims to radicalize populations and destroy Europe.
It seems that history is repeating, because collusion between Nazis and Zionists is not new. There is detailed evidence that during WW2 some Zionists collaborated with the Nazis, sabotaged anti-Nazi boycotts, and interfered with efforts to rescue victims of Nazi oppression.
In her book titled "Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil," Hannah Arendt eloquently summarized the situation:
"To a Jew this role of the Jewish leaders in the destruction of their own people is undoubtedly the darkest chapter of the whole dark story."
Only this time the target of the Nazis-Zionist collusion is not the Jews but the Muslims.
Who is Behind The 'Clash of Civilizations'?The engineers of the clash of civilization are replacing legitimate populist movements that aim to defend their nations with ultra-nationalist movements. The ultra-nationalist ideology is simple: stop migration, support Israel and demonize Muslims. So, as an European citizen, if you oppose mass migration - a legitimate stance - you will also have to support Israel and demonize any single Muslims.
In this article I loosely named the individuals that are attempting to engineer a clash of civilizations in Europe. I alternatively mentioned Zionists, Israelis, Mossad agents, CIA agents, neoconservatives.
But the truth seems to be that these individuals and entities are not limited to the boundaries of their respective groups because they are somehow above traditional groups. They could be called the deep state faction that seeks to engineer a clash of civilizations in Europe. Another reason for this multitude of groups involved in this plot is due to the existence of various motives.
The motive of Israel/Zionists is pretty straightforward. If native Europeans end up embracing the anti Muslim ideology, they will demonize any Muslim including Palestinians and, reciprocally, they will sympathize and identify with the 'oppressed' Israel.
Another motive is to prevent Russia from gathering powerful allies. From an historical, cultural and geopolitical perspective, the rebirth of the Moscow-Berlin-Paris axis is unavoidable. Such an alliance would accelerate the end of US hegemony and weaken its primary allies in the Middle East: Israel and Saudi Arabia. Therefore it is not surprising to witness the involvement of US, Israeli and Saudi agents in the destabilization of Europe.
A last motive is diversion. While migrants and natives are hystericized into hating each other, they are less likely to pay attention to the real culprit: a pathological fraction of the elites responsible for their misery.
Conclusion
Ultra-nationalism, Zionism and Islamism are very similar: ideologies that pretend to defend a nation or a religion but actually aim to establish racial or religious superiority and inevitably destroy the representatives of 'inferior' races or religions.
But until now, most Muslims condemn radical Islam, most European natives condemn white supremacy and most Jews condemn Zionism.
Therefore we can expect the effort to shift individuals away from moderate position through the use of a deluge of lies, shocks, propaganda and social pressure to increase in intensity. For the natives the focus will be on shifting from a healthy nationalism based on the interest of the nation to a 'xenophobic' ultra-nationalism based on race and religions. For the migrants the focus will be on shifting from moderate religious belief and social integration to radical forms of Islam and hatred towards host countries.
Zionism is the puppet master, which through deception and lies pulls the strings of white supremacy and radical Islam. Zionism aims to reach its megalomaniac goals through a carefully crafted European ethno-religious war.
But, in the human and cosmic pyramid of destructive powers the one who pulls strings often gets his strings pulled too. There's always someone higher up the totem pole. And the one above considers his puppets as perfectly disposable. Will Zionism eventually be disposed of in the same way it plans to dispose of its creations: white supremacy and radical Islam?
Only time will tell. Until then, and despite the numerous provocations to come, keep a balanced and objective view of what is going on in our crazy world.