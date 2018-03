May said Russia has provided no credible explanation, and has instead responded with sarcasm and disdain. She said Russia is "culpable" for the Skripal incident, which represents unlawful use of force against the UK.



The PM iterated that the 23 Russian diplomats have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers. It will be the largest expulsion for 30 years. They will have a week to leave, the UK PM added.



She added the government will consider new anti-espionage legislation. May said the government will include Magnitsky-type amendments to an existing sanctions bill. Continuing, the UK leader said the government will increase checks on Russians coming into the country.



"While our response must be robust it must also remain true to our values," May said. "Many Russians make valuable contribution to this country and will be welcome. But for those who wish to do us harm the message is clear, you are not welcome."

We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, abhor the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK, on 4 March 2018. A British police officer who was also exposed in the attack remains seriously ill, and the lives of many innocent British citizens have been threatened. We express our sympathies to them all, and our admiration for the UK police and emergency services for their courageous response. This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. It is an assault on UK sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all. The United Kingdom briefed thoroughly its allies that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack. We share the UK assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation, and note that Russia´s failure to address the legitimate request by the UK government further underlines its responsibility. We call on Russia to address all questions related to the attack in Salisbury. Russia should in particular provide full and complete disclosure of the Novichok programme to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Our concerns are also heightened against the background of a pattern of earlier irresponsible Russian behaviour. We call on Russia to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council to uphold international peace and security.

What is also clear is that the Kremlin is ripping up the international rule book, using its growing hybrid capabilities to subvert, undermine and influence countries around the world. Its cyber operations are active and brazen. It uses social media to muddy the waters and spread confusion.

"British Defense Secretary [Gavin Williamson] said Russia should 'go away and shut up,'" Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook. "What could he say, the defense minister of a country that conceals information on the use of chemical-warfare agents on its soil?" she asked. "London has something to hide. The partners are nervous."

"The government has access to information and intelligence on this matter which others don't. However, there is also a history in relation to weapons of mass destruction and intelligence which is problematic, to put it mildly."



Asked if Corbyn believed Russia was responsible for the attack, Milne said Prime Minister Theresa May continued to leave open the possibility that Russia lost control of its nerve agent. He also suggested the poisoning might have been a carried out by a "mafia" or another former Soviet state, rather than orchestrated by the Kremlin.



"I think the right approach is to seek the evidence to follow international treaties, particularly in relation to prohibitive chemical weapons," Milne said. "The breakup of the Soviet state led to all sorts of material ending up in random hands," they said.

May said she was "surprised and shocked" by the Labour leader's statement and said most Labour MPs will be "equally surprised" by the spokesperson's comments.

Speaking in the House on Wednesday, Corbyn was met with jeers as he suggested May should continue dialogue with Russia in the wake of the alleged poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in Salisbury.







In parliament the Labour leader asked whether the prime minister had provided samples of the nerve agent Novichok as requested by Russia over allegations it was used in the "attack." Traces were reportedly found during the investigation into the unexplained poisoning.

Corbyn said there must be "robust dialogue" with Russia, rather than a slashing of all ties. He raised a number of questions, including asking what information there is about where the nerve agent came from. There were cries of "shame" from some MPs, unhappy at his decision to question the evidence.

Corbyn also took aim at Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who was jeering during his response to the prime minister's statement. He said: "I didn't understand a word the foreign secretary said but his behavior demeans his office. It is in moments such as these governments realize the importance of strong diplomacy.



"The measures we take have to be effective not just for long-term security but to secure a world free of chemical weapons."

A furious May hit back in the political ping pong, claiming she expected her actions to be supported across parties. She said: "I am only sorry the consensus does not go as far as the right honorable gentleman. He could have taken the opportunity to condemn to culpability of the Russian state."

"This horrific event demands first of all the most thorough and painstaking criminal investigation, conducted by our police and security services," he said.



"To rush way ahead of the evidence being gathered by the police, in a fevered parliamentary atmosphere, serves neither justice nor our national security."



He went on: "Labour is, of course, no supporter of the Putin regime, its conservative authoritarianism, abuse of human rights or political and economic corruption. However, that does not mean we should resign ourselves to a 'new cold war' of escalating arms spending, proxy conflicts across the globe and a McCarthyite intolerance of dissent."

...

"There can and should be the basis for a common political response to this crime. But in my years in parliament I have seen clear thinking in an international crisis overwhelmed by emotion and hasty judgments too many times," he said.



"Flawed intelligence and dodgy dossiers led to the calamity of the Iraq invasion. There was overwhelming bipartisan support for attacking Libya, but it proved to be wrong. A universal repugnance at the 9/11 attacks led to a war on Afghanistan which continues to this day, while terrorism has spread across the globe."

"I'm afraid the evidence is overwhelming that it is Russia," Johnson told the BBC. "There's something in the kind of smug, sarcastic response that we've heard from the Russians that indicates their fundamental guilt."

"They want to simultaneously deny it, and at the same time to glory in it," he added.



Johnson claims the reason Russia "chose this nerve agent" - Novichok - was to show people in its agencies who may be thinking of defecting or "supporting another way of life" that "Russia will take revenge. That is fundamentally what this is about."



The foreign secretary went on to claim it is obvious Russia has illegally retained stocks of Soviet chemical weapons.



"At a time when Russia is going in the wrong direction, becoming more repressive, when Vladimir Putin's regime becomes more corrupt, it's more important than ever for him that he jams down the lid on potential dissent, on political defectors," Johnson said.



"This is a way of saying 'Look at what happens to people who stand up to our regime.'"

Here are the latest updates in the Skirpal scandal.The UK refuses to hand over samples of the alleged nerve agent to Russia for testing. This violates standard OPCW Convention procedures: "Minister Lavrov has pointed out the the Convention against the use of Chemical weapons states that where a country is suspected of its use, 10 days must be given for said country to respond and substance given over." Instead, the UK plans to skip over that part and send the sample directly to the OPCW. It will be interesting to hear what they have to say, given that the OPCW has officially acknowledged that Russia has destroyed its entire chemical weapons stock and production capabilities (something the U.S., Israel, and the UK have yet to do.)According to NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, the poisoning represents a challenge to NATO : "According to Stoltenberg, the use of the nerve agent is the first such case in an ally country of NATO since the foundation of the organization.." Stoltenberg may want to get a show of hands from all NATO members and their populations on how comfortable they are potentially going to war without evidence over an incident that has no effect on any of them, and which was more likely to have been carried out by operatives working for a NATO state than to have been carried out by Russia.RT has created these handy graphics utilizing quotations from the past day from officials in the UK and Russian governments:Exactly. So the obvious thing to do is conduct a thorough investigation without the hysteria, without rushing to judgment, and without being a total incompetent hack - all of which May is already failing at completely. You have one job, May... Try actually doing it.More mindless nonsense Sarcasm and disdain are the only appropriate responses to your juvenile posturing and dangerous lies, Ms. May.On top of May's groundless accusations, the UK and its allies released the following statement What a load of BS. "Highly likely" in this case means they're not sure. And if they're not sure, that means there isn't solid evidence. So all of this is hot air. There's no proof Russia was behind it - and every reason to believe they didn't, on top of that. Russia is not an irrational actor, but France, Germany, the U.S. and UK would have you believe that Russia is not only stupid but also self-destructive. The idiots who crafted this statement obviously have an imagination well below average. It is very easy to come up with a "plausible alternative explanation":He had this to say, in addition:That's called projection.Williamson should take a class in probability - and diplomacy. "Highly likely", which itself is a subjective judgment of value, does not equate to an unequivocal statement of fact that Russia "did" in fact do what the UK is accusing Russia of doing. Thankfully, Williamson is being rightly scolded for being a juvenile ass. There are several people who should just shut up and go away, Gavin. You happen to be one of them:Good luck, Mr. Nebenzya, your British partners live in another reality: one of their own imagining.Exactly, but that would ruin the fun, now, wouldn't it? The point isn't to determine the truth; it is to exploit Skirpal's poisoning for the maximum propaganda value.Corbyn's spokesperson's words were on point:Watch out, there, Corbyn. Using your intellect to come up with "plausible alternative explanations" doesn't help the propaganda campaign.Common sense will do that.These people have lost their minds.Indeed, shame. How dare he ask for evidence instead of being coerced into blind belief.Long-term security is a far second when the primary motive is bashing Russia, however short-term its perceived benefits to British propaganda objectives.Ahh, the two-minutes' hate.Thankfully, Corbyn hasn't backed down. He reiterated his call for a responsible, civil, diplomatic response in an op-ed for the Guardian:It's probably more than that, but sadly, it might be just that. Pettiness, resentment and hysteria are a dangerous mixture.But thankfully for us all, Boris Johnson has come to the rescue. Yes, for according to the great disheveled dissembler, the UK government has " overwhelming evidence " of Russia's guilt:That kind of rhetoric may have worked in ancient Greek, but's it's really lazy. Evidence that can support any hypothesis cannot be used to support one hypothesis over another. And even then, there's actually nothing in Russia's response to indicate their "guilt". Johnson is playing Rorschach politics, and he knows it. It's actually quite reprehensible.We're confident said evidence will be presented very soon. Just as soon as the "overwhelming evidence" of Saddam's WMDs is presented. Any day now...