The report alleged that white supremacy, capitalism, colonialism, and racism were all "systemic drivers of negative health outcomes and climate change," and therefore the only way forward is via a plan focused on "decolonizing, justice, and equity."
The report begins with the authors, Isaac White, Jennifer Otoadese, and self-identified "white settler scholar" Dr. Heather Castleden, stating that, "we acknowledge that we are uninvited land occupiers who by virtue of our identities contribute to the multiple manifestations of settler colonialism in our society."
Comment: It's funny when 'serious' scholarly material reads like parody.
Their choice of experts was "inspired" by intersectional theory in hopes of gathering "diverse perspectives on the health impacts of climate change," however they all appeared to come to a similar conclusion.
"If we don't address capitalism, if we don't address colonialism, racism, the patriarchy, et cetera, we're going to tread water for a long time until we eventually drown," one expert warned.
"I can't see how much longer we can make believe that we're doing our job as public health practitioners with regard to climate change without addressing those fundamental systemic underpinnings of what got us here and what's continuing to lead us in the wrong directions."
Experts suggested that "big, bold, transformative action is needed now," and offered a number of guiding messages. Among them was the suggestion that "white supremacy, capitalism, colonialism, and racism" were "systemic drivers of negative health outcomes and climate change."
Aside from social justice-related initiatives, most experts lamented the fact that public health in Canada is underfunded, and called on the provincial and federal governments to invest more in the sector. As one expert put it, "when people are well, they're not complaining."
Comment: The only possible conclusion anyone in their right mind can draw from this is that these people are batshit crazy.
