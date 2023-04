On Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada released a report on climate change and its impact on Canadians' wellbeing. The document centred around interviews with numerous "key public health experts," each of whom tied environmental issues to their particular cause du jour.The report begins with the authors, Isaac White, Jennifer Otoadese, and self-identified "white settler scholar" Dr. Heather Castleden, stating that,"I can't see how much longer we can make believe that we're doing our job as public health practitioners with regard to climate change without addressing those fundamental systemic underpinnings of what got us here and what's continuing to lead us in the wrong directions."Experts suggested that "big, bold, transformative action is needed now," and offered a number of guiding messages.Aside from social justice-related initiatives, most experts lamented the fact that public health in Canada is underfunded, and called on the provincial and federal governments to invest more in the sector. As one expert put it, "when people are well, they're not complaining."