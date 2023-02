PRESIDENT BIDEN: That's what climate change is about. It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger. The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake. The UN's leading international climate scientists call the latest climate report nothing less than "code red" for humanity. Let me say it again — "code red" for humanity... Making the largest investment ever: $2.3 billion to help communities across the country build infrastructure that's designed to withstand the full range of disasters we've been seeing up to today: extreme heat, drought, flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes.

MERRICK GARLAND: Consistent with the president's executive order on tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad, we are issuing a comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy. Communities of color, indigenous communities and low-income communities often bear the brunt of the harm caused by environmental crime, pollution and climate change.

"CNN TONIGHT": Decades ago it used to be one or two a season. What happened now with climate change in these extreme warm waters, it's almost, you know, it's happening all the time.

"MSNBC REPORTS": This storm, in a way, is kind of bad news for the people that are still trying to deny climate change as a factor.

"THE 11TH HOUR WITH STEPHANIE RUHLE"/MSNBC: Florida Republicans deny climate change as a monster storm barrels toward the coast.

"THE LEAD"/CNN: This will be a first-time test for how you adapt to these new, stronger storms on a warmer planet as a result of climate change.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES"/MSNBC: The threat exacerbated, of course, by climate change.

MSNBC: Charleston, like Miami, gets water that comes up on a good sunny day. That's climate change because water levels are rising.

"THE REID OUT"/MSNBC: Our earth is getting warmer and there is just no doubt, I think, left that it is feeding these beasts.

Tucker roasts leftists for worshiping environmentalism.You may remember a writer called Michael Crichton. He was a force in American entertainment. He was a novelist. He was a movie producer. Turned out a ton of top films and bestselling books: "The Andromeda Strain," "Jurassic Park," etc., but he was also — and this is less remembered — a political philosopher and a very wise one. Twenty years ago, before he died, Michael Crichton delivered a talk in San Francisco about the climate crisis and he described climate activism in that speech as the religion — not a political movement, a religion — for urban atheists, for people who rejected every aspect of Judaism and Christianity.Climate activists had, without saying so out loud, created a religion, all the features you would recognize in any conventional religion. They had their Eden, which would be the world before the settlers arrived. They would have their original sin because every religion has that. In their case, it would be the Industrial Revolution and because of that original sin,So, Crichton identified this as a sign that religious beliefs are inherent. Everyone has them, even atheists. You may not worship God, but you're going to worship something and that's true.You'll note that Joe Biden said we're spending $2.3 billion to fix it, to "help communities build infrastructure to withstand disasters." OK, $2.3 billion. Where did all that money go? No one ever asked.That is a crime under civil rights law, which you all agree is good. Federal courts are already blocked other efforts by the Biden administration to do this kind of thing, but this effort slipped through. Why? Because it's climate.You just saw, like, eight people in a row who know nothing about anything. None of those people are scientists or meteorologists or even effective weathermen.Really? It's a bigger threat now? Deaths aren't up by 90%. So, maybe the goal isn't to save human life. Maybe the goal is not to save the environment, which may be the main reason all the climate solutions destroy the environment, but whatever. Ignore the facts.In fact, the most accurate forecast suggests that hurricanes will become 25% less frequent going forward. Those are the data. No one cares about data anymore. We saw that with COVID as well. "Wear a cloth mask," said Fauci, even as he privately admitted that cloth masks are useless to prevent the transmission of COVID. "Take the COVID shot," Kathy Hochul told us, standing in a pulpit because, and we're quoting, "That's what God wants."So, what happens next? Well, as it happens, we have some reference points that give us clues. Whenever you have a religious movement with no God at the center, you have disaster. That's what Marxism was.At least that's a real religion, time-tested over a thousand years. Catholics in the Philippines sometimes flagellate themselves on Easter weekend as a form of atonement. They take their shirts and shoes off and whip themselves. You're seeing that right now. So clearly, this is a human impulse. Around the world, people self-flagellate in the name of religious faith.In India, Hindu yogis pierce their cheeks and run spikes through their faces. This is pretty graphic, but it happens. These are people of faith. We're not criticizing them. We're just saying this is a feature of religion, but at least there's a God at the center of it.For example, the next time you go to the hospital for surgery, the doctor could very well tell you they can't really give you anesthesia, will tell you it's necessary to pull back on the painkillers in the name of climate. We're not making this up, by the way.There's one physician in that system who put it: "For a long time there was a notion that the greenhouse effect caused in health care settings was an inevitable and unavoidable cost of providing patient care, but we have learned that reducing anesthetic gas flow is one of the many ways health care can lessen its contribution to the global warming crisis."Think about that for a second.A decade ago, researchers in Germany suggested that reducing the amount of anesthesia given to patients would lower greenhouse gas emissions to protect the ozone layer. So, that was 10 years ago and at the time, the idea didn't catch on right away because it's insane and it dramatically increases human suffering, which we try to reduce because this is civilization, after all, but as civilization recedes, 10 years later, hospitals in the U.S. are suddenly deciding,So, the question is, again, referring back to the primitive religions that dominated this earth until pretty recently, the Mayans, the Aztecs and every other human sacrifice-oriented religion,Were carbon footprints of those people part of it? I don't know, but in the end,If you're thinking yourself, "Well, I just won't go to the hospital in Germany or Detroit," that's not going to work because it's not the specific solution that they're proposing.Really? How are you going to do that? Since these people know nothing about energy or engineering, they don't know anything about anything. So, their solutions are not likely to improve life here. Their new idea is to reduce so-called commuting miles through, and we're quoting now, "an increase in remote work and virtual engagements." In other words, they want you to stay inside your house and not have physical contact with other people, and while you're stuck inside your house in the name of protecting the environment, don't even think about using your gas stove or your fireplace or your woodstove or heating the place.So, you're not allowed to get anesthesia in the hospital and pretty soon you might not be able to go outside to work anymore. What else are you allowed to have the name of the climate crisis?