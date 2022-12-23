© Two Men Advertising



The moral for UNESCO is clear. The task laid upon it of promoting peace and security can never be wholly realised through the means assigned to it — education, science and culture. It must envisage some form of world political unity, whether through a single world government or otherwise, as the only certain means of avoiding war [...] in its educational programme it can stress the ultimate need for a world political unity and familiarise all peoples with the implications of the transfer of full sovereignty from separate nations to a world organisation. [Emphasis added]

At the moment, it is probable that the indirect effect of civilization is dysgenic instead of eugenic, and in any case it seems likely that the dead weight of genetic stupidity, physical weakness, mental instability and disease proneness, which already exist in the human species will prove too great a burden for real progress to be achieved.



Thus, even though it is quite true that any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that is now unthinkable may at least become thinkable.

Even though thirty U.S. States and two Canadian provinces had legalised eugenics policies (including forced sterilisation of the unfit) between 1907 [and] 1945, the statistical science and political application of eugenics ground to a screeching halt by the end of World War II and, as Huxley iterated in his manifesto, something new had to be done.

To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family tradition, national patriotism and religious dogmas.

The relation of eugenics to British psychiatry bears examination. The primary controlling body for psychiatry in England is the British National Association for Mental Health (NAMH), formed in 1944, and initially run by the mentally unstable Montagu Norman, previously of the Bank of England. The group originally met at Norman's London home, where he and Nazi Economics Minister Hjalmar Schacht had met in the 1930s to arrange financing for Hitler.



The U.S. technical coordinator to the conference that created the WFMH made the new organisation's origins clearly known. Nina Ridnour wrote that "the World Federation for Mental Health [...] had been created upon the recommendation of the United Nations World Health Organization and UNESCO because they needed a non-governmental mental health organisation with which they could cooperate."

Over the ensuing years, UNESCO, the WHO and WFMH worked in tandem to coordinate hundreds of influential sub organisations, universities, research labs, and covert science including the CIA's MK Ultra in order to bring about the desired "mentally healthy" society cleansed of its connections to Christianity, faith in truthfulness, national patriotism or family.

Eugenics (the devaluing of life into a commodity) is a growing theme in the propaganda of the globalists. You and I are disposable entities, with limited use. If not functioning well enough to provide the labour, service and taxes they want, and becoming a burden on the state, then why not kill us off?



Death reborn: Canadian Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)

Currently, several countries, such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, allow patients who are suicidal to receive death by either lethal injection (euthanasia) or a self-administered prescription for lethal medication (assisted suicide). In 2002 Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg (all three [being] collectively known as Benelux) legalised both these practices. Laws in those countries permitted voluntary death for patients whose physical or psychological suffering was unbearable and could not be effectively treated by means that were acceptable to them. A terminal condition was not a necessary criterion.

A psychiatrist should not prescribe or administer any intervention to a non-terminally ill person for the purpose of causing death.

[I]t should not be easier to access a medically assisted death than to get a wheelchair — but it is.

Bill C-7 removed the requirement in the law that a person's natural death be reasonably foreseeable in order to qualify for assisted death. Therefore, people who are not terminally ill could die by euthanasia. The Truchon decision only required this amendment to the law, but Bill C-7 goes further. Bill C-7 permits a doctor or nurse practitioner to lethally inject a person who is incapable of consenting, if that person was previously approved for assisted death. This contravenes the Supreme Court of Canada Carter decision, which stated that only competent people could die by euthanasia. Bill C-7 waives the ten-day waiting period if a person's natural death is deemed to be reasonably foreseeable. Thus a person could request death by euthanasia on a "bad day" and die the same day. Studies prove that the "will to live fluctuates". Bill C-7 creates a two-track law. A person whose natural death is deemed to be reasonably foreseeable has no waiting period, while a person whose natural death is not deemed to be reasonably foreseeable would have a 90-day waiting period before being killed by lethal injection. Bill C-7 (originally) falsely claimed to prevent euthanasia for people with mental illness. The euthanasia law permits MAiD for people who are physically or psychologically suffering that is intolerable to the person and that cannot be relieved in a way that the person considers acceptable. However, mental illness, which is not defined in the law, is considered a form of psychological suffering. Now that parliament amended Bill C-7 to specifically permit euthanasia for mental illness, at least the charade has lifted.

Canada leading the way in global depopulation campaign?

Statistics on euthanasia can be confusing, as there are many different forms of it.

"Passive euthanasia" refers mostly to the patient's supposed "right" to refuse "extreme" life-saving measures in the event of a heart attack, or other emergency.

"Physician-assisted suicide" refers to when doctors give prescriptions to patients that will allow them to end their own lives.

"Voluntary Active Euthanasia" refers to when a physician kills the patient, with consent, usually through lethal injection.

"Involuntary Active Euthanasia" is when a doctor makes the decision for the patient.

These all get blurred, as one might expect.

Step 1: Midazolam 10-20 mg 2-4 ml of 5 mg/ml preparation (pre-anaesthetic, induces sleep in 1-2 minutes).

Step 2: Lidocaine 40 mg 4 ml of 1% preparation; pause to allow effect (reduces possible burning in a peripheral vein due to Propofol).

Step 3: Propofol 1000 mg 100 ml of 10 mg/ml preparation (loss of consciousness within ten seconds, induces coma in 1-2 minutes; death may result from the Propofol but Rocuronium is always given.).

Step 4: Rocuronium 200 mg 20 ml of 10 mg/ml preparation (cardiac arrest after Rocuronium injection usually occurs within five minutes of respiratory arrest).

Abuse of medical ethics and vulnerable patients at risk of choosing death over palliative care

"A man was admitted to hospital after suffering a small stroke affecting his balance and swallowing. He was feeling down and isolated due to a COVID-19 outbreak on his ward. The stroke neurologist anticipated he would be able to eat normally and regain most of his balance. Psychiatry diagnosed an adjustment disorder but noted his prognosis was very good. The patient then requested MAiD. Neither of his MAiD assessors had expertise in stroke rehabilitation and recovery. Because he was temporarily eating less, the MAiD assessors decided he could die right away instead of waiting the required 90 days for those living with disabilities despite having no terminal co-morbidities. He received MAiD the following week. This man died alone and depressed and before he had tried proper therapy or reached maximal recovery." "A 71-year-old widower was admitted to a Southwestern Ontario hospital after a fall. His family says that during his admission he contracted an infectious diarrheal illness. He was humiliated by staff for the smell of his room, his family said. He developed a new shortness of breath that was not comprehensively assessed. In this context, a hospital team member suggested he would qualify for MAiD. The team said he had end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and it was terminal. The patient was surprised by the diagnosis but trusted the team. Within 48 hours of his first assessment, he received a medically assisted death. Post-mortem testing showed he did not have end-stage COPD. His family doctor, when notified of his death, also stated he did not have end-stage COPD, but the team had failed to contact her when they were assessing his history."

This patient is in her midlife and has a recent onset mild spinal cord injury [for] which she hasn't had time to adjust, receive any peer support or proper symptom control. She would prefer to die than be poor and she is aware the government won't provide what she needs to live with her new disability.

I don't want to die. But I don't want to be homeless [i.e., am determined not to be homeless] more than I don't want to die.

Euthanising babies up to a year old

After reflecting on expanding eligibility criteria for MAiD, the college announced it supported the idea of newborn euthanasia in cases with a very poor prognosis and "extreme suffering that cannot be relieved." It also supported extending MAiD to 14- to 17-year-olds and encouraged more public discussion about endorsing euthanasia for seniors "tired of living."

Working with the disability community and hearing very regularly that people's options around MAID are being driven by lack of social supports is devastating,

An infant cannot consent to their own death. This isn't MAiD, this is murder.

"Mature minors" also targeted for suicide watch

The lack of evidence to support safe practice, and the risk of suicide contagion in teenagers, raises the question: why the rush to make MAiD available for children?

One is teenager suicide contagion. There is evidence that messages that promote suicide, and knowing someone who has engaged in self-harm or suicide, both raise the risk of teenage suicide contagion. Indigenous youth are particularly at risk because of an already high suicide rate resulting from longstanding injustice. Indigenous stakeholders have repeatedly demanded support from the federal government for the implementation of suicide prevention and mental wellness strategies in their communities. These demands have not been adequately met and in many cases, ignored, while the federal government instead focuses on making suicide access easier for youth, including Indigenous youth.

The Council of Canadian Academies Expert Working Group on MAiD for Mature Minors notes that there is a lack of evidence on how MAiD for children will affect families. It noted there is no robust evidence that captures the voices of youth on this matter including views of minors with disabilities, Indigenous youth, and/or those in the child welfare system. It cites a paucity of international evidence on which to draw conclusions as well.

Glorifying suicide: making euthanasia hip for the liberal crowd

Since last year, Canadian law, in all its majesty, has allowed both the rich as well as the poor to kill themselves if they are too poor to continue living with dignity. In fact, the ever-generous Canadian state will even pay for their deaths. What it will not do is spend money to allow them to live instead of killing themselves.

The dehumanisation of victims and the death salesmen

I think that everybody who has any imagination will turn away shudderingly (sic) from the mis development of nature. These people live under cruel imagination and persecution manias, partly without any consciousness, and one can safely say that every one of these people if they for one clear moment would be able to see their real condition would be very grateful to be dead [...]

I do not feel that I am incriminated. I am convinced that I can bear the responsibility for what I did in this connection before my conscience. I was motivated by absolutely humane feelings. I never had any other intention. I never had any other belief than those poor miserable creatures — that the painful lives of these creatures were to be shortened. [Emphasis added]

Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland and their Nazi connections

Canada legalised physician-assisted suicides in 2016. The number of people who wish to be euthanised has been growing annually. In all probability, Canada will reach 50,000 such deaths a year — an achievement worthy of a country that took care of and gave refuge to the surviving Nazi scum.



I would remind you that the Third Reich with its Aktion T4 programme (Tiergartenstraße-4) was the first state to introduce euthanasia on a mass scale. Apart from racial prejudice, the Nazis proceeded from economic considerations. It was expensive to pay for people requiring treatment. This was a tax burden.



According to a document found in the Hartheim Euthanasia Centre in Nazi Germany, 70,273 people were killed under the Tiergartenstraße-4 programme by September 1, 1941. An unknown Nazi clerk noted with chilling pragmatism: "Considering that these patients could live for another ten years, this is a saving of 885,439,800 Reichsmarks in total."



Is the motivation of neoliberal Ottawa different from that of the Reich? Judge for yourselves.

revealing that Michael Chomiak [...] volunteered to serve in the German invasion of Poland long before the German Army attacked the Soviet Union and invaded Ukraine. Chomiak's records show that he was trained in Vienna for German espionage and propaganda operations, then promoted to run the German press machine for the Galician region of Ukraine and Poland during the four-year occupation. So high-ranking and active in the Nazi cause was Chomiak that the Polish intelligence services were actively hunting for Chomiak until the 1980s — without knowing he had fled for safety to an Alberta farm in Canada.

Many thousands of these immigrants harboured such extremely nationalistic ideologies towards Ukraine that they had sympathised and collaborated with the Nazi regime during the war. Many were pleased to do this because they had been led to believe — by their mass media, the [Uniate] church and other powerful civic institutions — that the Third Reich was a benevolent, liberating force which was assisting them in the noble cause of promoting Ukrainian culture. They also felt a strong affinity to the Nazis because they shared a common worldview which despised two mortal enemies: Jews and communists. This worldview — regarding a Judeo-Bolshevik enemy — was also shared by many mainstream Canadians at that time, including many among this country's top political and religious leaders.

In addition to invoking the Emergencies Act to use force against the peaceful truckers and citizens protests; the Trudeau regime now also has the Emergency Economic Measures Order. This gross violation of the God-given right to private property, involves freezing the accounts and insurance policies of anyone involved in expressing an opinion contrary to the Trudeau regime's dictates and lies.

The unthinkable is back in vogue

[T]hese and other arguments marshalled in favour of euthanasia in Canada bear a striking resemblance to those made in the past to justify eugenics. At the turn of the 20th century, the fiercest proponents of euthanasia and eugenics were physicians and academics. In the US, Dr Ella K. Dearborn cheerfully called for 'euthanasia for the incurably ill, insane, criminals and degenerates'. Dearborn thought it entirely reasonable that everyone should pass an examination allowing them to continue living. In 1906, one sociologist noted in the Minneapolis Journal: 'I would personally rather administer chloroform to the poor, starving children of New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and other American cities, than to see them living as they must in squalor and misery.'

The abhorrent Nazi interpretation of eugenics was reincarnated in neoliberalism and received an official seal of approval in Canadian law. This is what all progressives are appealing for today.

incapable of consenting

I'd like to recall a sentence from the Hippocratic Oath: "Neither will I administer a poison to anybody when asked to do so, nor will I suggest such a course."

In other words, euthanasia can become an "easy solution" not only for the suffering person but also for both social groups and institutions that are ready to sacrifice a lot in the fight for some economic expediency.

We'll work in good faith to make sure that Canadians are ready for mental disorder as a sole criterion for seeking MAiD.