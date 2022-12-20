© JONATHAN DRAKE



Former US President Donald Trump could be locked up for 40 years if he is convicted of four federal charges.Donald Trump could be jailed for up to 40 years and faces thousands of dollars in fines if he is convicted of four federal charges levelled against him by the January 6th committee on Monday.Following a 17-month investigation into the January 6th attack, committee members - seven Democrats and two Republicans - voted unanimously to refer the former president to the Justice Department.A second charge of conspiracy to defraud the US would add a further fine and up to five years of jail time if convicted.The third charge, conspiracy to make a false statement, carries up to five years in prison and a final charge of insurrection would see Trump incarcerated for another 10 years and unable to run for office again if convicted.The former President has rejected claims that any crime has been committed and made a false accusation that voter fraud caused him to lose the 2020 presidential election.The House committee concluded that out of 17 particular findings, 15 focus on Trump's role in the conspiracy to uproot the 2020 election results.Over the course of the investigation, officials collected more than 140,000 documents, and carried out more than 1,000 interviews with Trump aides, rioters and officials who they claim were directly or indirectly involved in the riot.The January 6th Committee is expected to release its final report on its findings on Wednesday.