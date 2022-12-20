trump fist raised
© JONATHAN DRAKE
Donald Trump faces 40 years in prison if convicted of charges following an attack on the Capitol on January 6.
Former US President Donald Trump could be locked up for 40 years if he is convicted of four federal charges.

Donald Trump could be jailed for up to 40 years and faces thousands of dollars in fines if he is convicted of four federal charges levelled against him by the January 6th committee on Monday.

Trump will never be able to run for office again if he is prosecuted for inciting insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an act of Congress, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

In an executive summary report released on Monday, the panel noted that "sufficient evidence exists" meaning there could be charges on one or more counts.

Following a 17-month investigation into the January 6th attack, committee members - seven Democrats and two Republicans - voted unanimously to refer the former president to the Justice Department.

Panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland said: "The committee believes that more than sufficient evidence exists for a criminal referral of former President Trump for assisting or aiding and comforting those at the Capitol who engaged in a violent attack on the United States.

"The committee has developed significant evidence that President Trump intended to disrupt the peaceful transfer transition of our under our Constitution."

The charge carrying the most jail time is obstructing an official procedure which, if convicted, means Trump would be fined up to $100,000 and locked up for to 20 years.

A second charge of conspiracy to defraud the US would add a further fine and up to five years of jail time if convicted.

The third charge, conspiracy to make a false statement, carries up to five years in prison and a final charge of insurrection would see Trump incarcerated for another 10 years and unable to run for office again if convicted.

The former President has rejected claims that any crime has been committed and made a false accusation that voter fraud caused him to lose the 2020 presidential election.

On the Truth Social platform he also claimed that he was a victim of the Democrats who don't want him to run for President again because he would win.

The House committee concluded that out of 17 particular findings, 15 focus on Trump's role in the conspiracy to uproot the 2020 election results.

Over the course of the investigation, officials collected more than 140,000 documents, and carried out more than 1,000 interviews with Trump aides, rioters and officials who they claim were directly or indirectly involved in the riot.

The January 6th Committee is expected to release its final report on its findings on Wednesday.