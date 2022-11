© Getty Images

Republicans privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict former President Donald Trump between 60 and 90 days after the midterm elections, according to a report on Monday."[An indictment] could actually end up helping the [former] president politically," an anonymous Republican aide told the Hill. "People have been talking about splintering support and dampening enthusiasm among Republican voters for him. An indictment could actually galvanize and reunify Republicans around him."The indictments would stem from either the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort over the summer or the allegations that he incited the protest at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Robbins said he believes the raid is the strongest case against Trump, as prosecutors can claim he violated the Espionage Act when taking top secret documents from the White House to his Florida home."I think that the Espionage Act violations are relatively straightforward, even self-evident, and that the Department likely already has substantial evidence of obstruction of justice," Robbins said.Garland has not given any indication that he will prosecute Trump, but he did reveal that he approved the raid on Mar-a-Lago in August, saying , "Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor."