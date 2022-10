© Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images file



Former President Donald Trump has reportedly received his subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.Late last week, the Jan. 6 committee revealed the subpoena of Trump for testimony and documents after members unanimously voted to approve one during its most recent and possibly last public hearing. Investigators are keen on getting documents by Nov. 4 and deposition by Nov. 14.Investigators have sought a wide range of documentation from Trump, listing out 19 points of communication and other materials. On Tuesday, former Trump aide Hope Hicks reportedly met with the panel as it continues its investigation of the Capitol riot and coinciding efforts to overturn the 2020 election.The Washington Examiner reached out to a Jan. 6 committee and a Dhillon Law Group spokesperson for comment. One of Trump's lawyers who has done legal work for him in other cases, Alina Habba, argued that Trump should comply."I would recommend that he cooperates," she said in a recent Newsmax interview . "He has no issue being deposed, even though the left-wing media would like to pretend that he does."