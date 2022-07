© PBS Newshour/Youtube screenshot



Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who serves as the vice-chair of the Democrat-led Jan. 6 committee, and her star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, are facing serious questions following testimony last week.Hutchinson, a former aide to ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee during a special hearing on Tuesday and many of her allegations against former President Donald Trump have been refuted as being outright lies.A new report reveals that Hutchinson went into hiding with her family and a security detail after her testimony almost two weeks ago, The New York Times reported. At the hearing, Cheney displayed a handwritten note thatafter Meadows handed her a note card and pen to take his dictation, according to ABC News Hutchinson, testifying about the note, said, "That's a note that I wrote at the direction of the chief of staff on Jan. 6, likely around 3 o'clock.""And it's written on the chief of staff note card, but that's your handwriting, Ms. Hutchinson?" Cheney then asked."That's my handwriting," Hutchinson answered.A spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News:It's doubtful that Hutchinson will be charged with lying to Congress under oath.Nevertheless, U.S. Code sections 1621 stipulates thatSection 1001 stipulated that "After Hutchinson's testimony, many of her salacious claims were rebuffed by those with the knowledge of what actually happened. Much of Hutchinson's testimony was hearsay and second-hand information that she heard from someone else but did not witness herself.One of the most spectacular parts of her testimony came whenEngel, the agent who was driving the presidential SUV, and Trump security official Tony Ornato both disputed Hutchin's allegations and saidA third official, former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, disputed Hutchinson's claim that she wrote a note for Trump to read on January 6.Herschmann said the note was written by him , not Hutchinson.For her part, Cheney is standing by Hutchinson despite almost all of her allegations being rebuked and disputed.Cheney told ABC's This Week host Jonathan Karl that she is "absolutely confident" in Hutchinson's testimony. down a whopping 30 points in her re-election bid in Wyoming against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.