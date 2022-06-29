© Pool via Getty Images



Committee's credibility suffers another massive blow.Hutchinson testified that Tony Ornato, the then-White House deputy chief of staff, told her that Trump said something like, "I'm the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now," and had "reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel" before then using "his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel," the the presidential driver.Despite the legacy media breathlessly reporting Hutchinson's claims without much skepticism, the term 'Amber Heard 2.0' subsequently trended on Twitter as Hutchinson's assertions were demolished.Within hours, Peter Alexander of NBC News revealed that Engel was prepared to testify "under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel."Trump himself also asserted that the incident never happened.Secret Service sources also reporter Julio Rosas that the story is "bullshit."Hutchinson appears to be pursuing a personal vendetta against Trump because he "personally turned her request down" when she tried to get a job at Mar-a-Lago.Hutchinson also apparently told another outright lie during her testimony when she claimed she had written a note of a statement for Trump to release on January 6.The note was actually penned by Former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann."The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021," a spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News Tuesday evening.It remains to be seen whether Hutchinson will face any consequences for apparently lying under oath, although the already dubious credibility of the January 6 Committee has taken a further massive blow."The January 6 committee clowned itself," summarized Tim Young.