The fifth installment of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" Monday revealed that staffers believed that tweets written by former President Donald Trump around the events of Jan. 6, 2021, had not actually violated its policies despite the company saying so at the time.Weiss cited "dissenters" within Twitter that did not want to ban Trump, including one who wrote, "Maybe because I am from China. I deeply understand how censorship can destroy the public conversation.""But voices like that one appear to have been a distinct minority within the company. Across Slack channels, many Twitter employees were upset that Trump hadn't been banned earlier," Weiss wrote. "After January 6, Twitter employees organized to demand their employer ban Trump. 'There is a lot of employee advocacy happening,' said one Twitter employee.""Don't see the incitement angle here," another staffer agreed, per Weiss."Later, Navaroli would testify to the House Jan. 6 committee: 'For months I had been begging and anticipating and attempting to raise the reality that if nothing — if we made no intervention into what I saw [occurring], people were going to die,'" Weiss tweeted.Regarding Trump's last tweet announcing he was not attending President Biden's inauguration, Twitter's safety team concluded at the time, "it's a clear no vio. It's just to say he's not attending the inauguration.""Less than 90 minutes after Twitter employees had determined that Trump's tweets were not in violation of Twitter policy, Vijaya Gadde — Twitter's Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust — asked whether it could, in fact, be 'coded incitement to further violence,'" Weiss reported. "A few minutes later, Twitter employees on the 'scaled enforcement team' suggest that Trump's tweet may have violated Twitter's Glorification of Violence policy — if you interpreted the phrase 'American Patriots' to refer to the rioters.""Things escalate from there," Weiss continued. "Members of that team came to 'view him as the leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler and on that basis and on the totality of his Tweets, he should be de-platformed.'Weiss then highlighted the 30-minute all-staff meeting led by Dorsey and Gadde, who were confronted by staffers about why Trump had not been banned.Yoel Roth, Twitter's then-head of Trust and Safety, wrote to a colleague, "Multiple tweeps [Twitter employees] have quoted the Banality of Evil suggesting that people implementing our policies are like Nazis following orders."After Dorsey had requested simpler language to explain why Trump would be banned, Roth reacted to staffers, "[G]od help us [this] makes me think he wants to share it publicly.""One hour later, Twitter announces Trump's permanent suspension 'due to the risk of further incitement of violence.' Many at Twitter were ecstatic," Weiss wrote, sharing communications from staffers celebrating the Trump ban.She quoted one staffer who said, "For the longest time, Twitter's stance was that we aren't the arbiter of truth, which I respected but never gave me a warm fuzzy feeling.""But Twitter's COO Parag Agrawal — who would later succeed Dorsey as CEO — told Head of Security Mudge Zatko: 'I think a few of us should brainstorm the ripple effects' of Trump's ban.' Agrawal added: 'centralized content moderation IMO has reached a breaking point now,'" Weiss reported. The Twitter Files began on Dec. 2 with journalist Matt Taibbi revealing internal efforts to suppress the New York Post's Hunter Biden story in 2020.Weiss reported the second installment of the Twitter Files on Thursday, revealing the company "blacklisting" or shadowbanning certain tweets and users.Parts three and four were dedicated to outlining what led to Trump being removed from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021. Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account in November.On Saturday, independent journalist Michael Shellenberger elaborated in Part 4 on Twitter's efforts in the day following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to "build a case" to ban Trump from Twitter permanently, including seeking "a change of policy for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders."Earlier on Sunday, Musk implied that a future installment of the Twitter Files would involve efforts to those who criticized COVID-19 policies.Musk had been vocal about being transparent when it comes to Twitter's past and present actions when it comes to curating content on the platform, including censored content.Twitter infamously blocked its users from sharing the New York Post's reporting of Hunter Biden's laptop in tweets and in direct messages.At the time, Twitter Safety alleged that the articles were in violation of its "hacked materials policy." Twitter's then-CEO Jack Dorsey admitted his company's actions were a mistake.Some critics believe the suppression of the Hunter Biden scandal by Big Tech and the media at large was enough to sway the election in favor of his father.