Moscow's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrey Kelin, has warned London that there will be consequences in the event of a repeat of the incident in June when a British ship crossed into Russian territorial waters near Crimea. Speaking to state broadcaster the BBC, Kelin urged Britain not to try the same maneuver again, suggesting that the Kremlin would not hesitate to order decisive action to protect its sovereignty. While Moscow described the incident as breaking the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, London said the boat had passed peacefully through Ukrainian waters. Following the incident, the British ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Crimea, which has been a part of Russia since 2014, is recognized by most of the world as Ukrainian territory, and therefore London believes the waters surrounding the peninsula are also rightfully controlled by Kiev. "The British warship was in the territory of the Russian Federation," Kelin said. The ambassador went on to suggest that "Next time, it will be much more difficult for them," he said. He denied any threat of military force, however. Last month, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Mikhail Popov spoke more directly, warning London that "We suggest that our opponents think long and hard about plotting such provocations and consider the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces," he said.