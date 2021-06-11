© Reuters / J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force photo



Moscow's embassy in Washington has warned that the presence of nuclear-capable American warplanes at recent NATO exercises is a serious escalation and could overshadow the upcoming summit between the leaders of the two nations.Responding on Friday to news that US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombersearlier this week, the envoys slammed the maneuvers as "yet another provocation."In a statement, theThe White House pitched the summit as part of efforts to achieve "a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, consistent with US interests."The Boeing-52 Stratofortress first took to the skies in 1952, quickly becoming a mainstay of the US' Cold War-era nuclear arsenal, equipped to carry atomic weapons and deliver its deadly payload in the case of all-out conflict with the Soviet Union.The bomber entered public consciousness in Stanley Kubrick's 1964 black comedy, 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb'. In the satire, an unhinged and conspiracy-obsessed American Air Force general orders the crew of a B-52 to attack the USSR, setting in motion a chain of events that risks ending the world.With over half a century of service behind it, there is apparently no end in sight for the warplanes. After an upgrade was delivered in 2015, the last of the B-52s are expected to stay in the air until the 2050s.