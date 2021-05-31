The comments came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would press Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet in Geneva on June 16. Relations between the two powers are at post-Cold War lows.
Comment: The US telling any other country to respect human rights...
Russia's ties with the West are acutely strained over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a military build-up near Ukraine as well as allegations of election hacking.
Comment: The West doesn't care about Navalny, he's just a disposable tool in their games.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that the United States and the NATO transatlantic alliance had recently increased military activity to the West of Russia, which required a response from Moscow.
"The actions of our Western colleagues are destroying the world's security system and force us to take adequate countermeasures," the Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.
"Around 20 military formations and units will be formed in the Western Military District by the end of the year," he was quoted as saying.
Comment: It was only back a month ago that the West was pulling the same antagonistic tricks: Russian troops on Ukraine border 'ready to defend country' in event of war says Defense Minister Shoigu, warns of NATO buildup at Russia's borders