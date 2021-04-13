© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov



US should stay clear of Crimea & Black Sea 'for its own good' - Moscow's deputy FM





Two detachments of the Russian Army, along with three airborne units, are ready to act in the event tensions with the West escalate into full-blown fighting, Moscow announced on Tuesday following a surprise inspection of troops.After paying a visit to the soldiers, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told journalists that the personnel met the standards required for the situation. "The troops have shown full readiness and ability to fulfill the tasks of ensuring the country's military security," he said. "Currently, these associations and formations are engaged in drills and exercises."Shoigu said that the redeployments had taken place "in response to the military activity of the alliance that threatens Russia." The move comes amid escalating tension with the US-led NATO bloc and after bloody fighting in eastern Ukraine between Kiev's forces and two breakaway republics.The politician added thatAt the same time, the minister said a new frontier was opening in the conflict between Russia and the West in the frozen far north. "To strengthen the defense capability of the Russian Federation and protect its national interests in the Arctic," he said, "the Ministry of Defense is systematically working to increase the combat capabilities of the Northern Fleet."Last week, Moscow's diplomats revealed they had held emergency talks with counterparts in Washington as part of efforts to avoid further escalation.The Kremlin has previously described the situation in the region as "frightening," with spokesman Dmitry Peskov adding thatThe US, however, has highlighted "credible" reports of Russian troops massing on the border with Ukraine, and State Department spokesman Ned Price issued a "call on Russia to refrain from escalatory actions."In a decision widely perceived as a show of support for Kiev, Washington has dispatched two naval vessels to the sensitive Black Sea region, off the coast of both Ukraine and Russia. Envoys from Turkey, which controls access to the inland waters, say they "were notified through diplomatic channels 15 days ago that two US warships would enter the Black Sea. The ships will remain there until 4 May."An adviser to Ukrainian President VolodymyrThese activities, it added "should include land, naval and air components. In addition, it is advisable to increase the level of combat readiness of troops in NATO countries bordering Ukraine."Andrey Rudenko, Russia's deputy foreign minister, has denied that Moscow has anything to gain from increased tensions. "I am sure that all the talk about some upcoming conflict between Ukraine and Russia is an example of another fake spread primarily by the Ukrainian authorities," he said.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists thatnear his country's Black Sea shore, accusing the White House of trying to provoke Moscow.he said, noting that Washington would also be better off staying away."It will be for their own good," Ryabkov added, also dubbing Washington as Moscow's "adversary." His use of the termHe also accused Washington of "doing everything to undermine Russia's position in the international arena."The official's words come after the US told Turkey that two American warships would pass through the Bosporus Strait into the Black Sea next week. Ankara, in turn, has warned Moscow.In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wondered why the US was so keen to be present in the strategically important body of water, far from American shores.he said. "But what the United States is doing with its ships and soldiers, constantly organizing NATO activities in Ukraine, thousands of kilometers away from its own territory - this question still remains unanswered."