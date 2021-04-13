© Unknown



The position of the Zelensky administration and the interests of the United States represent sufficient set of reasons to outbreak war in Eastern Ukraine. Indeed, official Kiev does not need to care about the actual result of the conflict, but its very existence.

The Ukrainian army wholly or partially occupies the territory of the DLPR.

The forces of both sides remain in their current positions.

The DLPR forces, with Russian support, advance on the Ukrainian territory for several dozens of miles.

Against the backdrop of ongoing political provocations and bellicose rhetoric from all parties involved in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, military escalation is constantly growing. Local forces, as well as the OSCE observers, report about more and more ceasefire violations in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. There are daily statements on casualties on both sides of the conflict among the military and local civilians.Now, when all the global media are closely following the situation in the eastern regions of Ukraine, the international community is wondering whether Donbass will become the point of the next military conflict, and what its scale will be.The answer is unambiguous:. In the current Ukrainian reality, there are plenty of circumstances that determine the pattern of conduct of Volodimir Zelensky.The Ukrainian state is on the way to lose the ability to fulfill its social obligations. According to the data for 2020,If for the United States, China or Russia, a 4% drop in GDP is a big problem, for Ukraine it is almost a disaster, as GDP indicators were low even before the crisis.The number of those contaminated by COVID-19 per day there is one of the biggest among the European countries, and even in the whole world.. The country's economy is suffering, as most regions are still under lockdown, and since April 5, restrictions have been tightened again.was caused by a complex of reasons, includingof national economy and thethat caused the destruction of the industrial complex,accompanied by agained from gas and cargo transit from East to West.The national disappointment in his political program is caused by the rejection of his campaign promises to stop the war in Donbass.in the absence of any actual changes of the issue. The military conflict in the Eastern Ukraine is already 7 years old, and the only alarming statements no longer contribute to the increase in financial support from the US and its allies.who are interested in various forms of pressuring Russia. They supportup to war outbreak along its borders.On the other hand, such a policy of the United States does not fully coincide with the national interests of leading European countries. However, new war in Eastern Ukraine would define Russian status as enemy for years while the US will strengthen its weight in European security.There are onlyof the military conflict in Eastern Ukraine.and the DLPR forces will occupy the territory to the Dnieper River. Russia now has neither the strength nor the ability to gain control over such a vast territory, and the collective West, in its turn, would not let this happen.If any of the above scenarios are implemented, Zelensky and his supporters among the US elites will benefit.For many years, the US and European media have shaped Russia as the aggressor, the enemy of democratic values and the authoritarian tyrannical regime that must be contained. The idea of an external military threat, which being sequentially built up by the West, serves as a pretext for its increasing military funding both in defense industry and army itself amid inevitable unification under the US leadership.In its turn,receives significant and steadily growing support from NATO countries, gaining momentum to development and further nazi-like ideology originally rooted in Western Ukraine.Unleashing the war,as the national leader. In case of the conquest of the self-proclaimed republics, or the preservation of the current troops' positions, he will become a hero who saved Ukraine from "evil Russians". Even after having lost the war, he would claim that the entire country was saved with little blood and only a small piece of land that was temporary lost, taking on the role of a good strategist who defended the sovereignty in the furious fighting shoulder to shoulder with his NATO allies.Thus, almost whatever may happen during the conflict, Ukraine can be sure that it will receive stable financial flows from its Western allies for years ahead. Having become a "real" Eastern Shield of Europe, Ukraine may finally get the coveted NATO membership.Finally yet importantly - the hot military conflict will undoubtedlyfrom the economic problems inside the country.Unleashing a war in Donbass will allow Zelensky to solve his main problems, albeit at the cost of lives of thousands of Ukrainians.Today, many analysts assure that there will not be a full-scale war, since Ukraine is weak, and Zelensky must assess country's military strength in front of the Russian power. Let's hope this is the case, while remembering who the beneficiary of the conflict is.at the cost of Ukrainian soldiers' lives,which is already at the final stage of construction.no more significant bilateral cooperation in economy will be possible.A new war near the Russian borders that involves national armed forces will have an important impact on the internal situation in the country. It is not clear to what extent the Russian society, which has suffered the break of economic relations with Western countries and numerous sanctions, is ready to support the struggle for Donbass.