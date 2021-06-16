China does not tolerate foreign forces intervening in Taiwan issues and has to make strong responses to such acts of "collusion", the government said on Wednesday after the island reported the largest incursion to date of Chinese aircraft., the Chinese-claimed island's government said.The incident came after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander".Asked at a news conference whether the military activity was related to the G7 statement, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said it was Taiwan's government that was to blame for tensions.Democratically-ruled Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.However, this time not only did the Chinese aircraft fly in an area close to the Pratas Islands, but the bombers and some of the fighters flew around the southern part of Taiwan near the bottom tip of the island, according to Taiwan's defence ministry.The fly-by"The Ronald Reagan Strike group did not interact with any Chinese military aircraft," Carrier Strike Group 5 spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Joe Keiley said in an emailed statement responding to questions on whether the Chinese aircraft had approached them."During the strike group's South China Sea operations, all communications between ships and aircraft have been consistent with international norms and have not impacted our operations."A senior official familiar with Taiwan's security planning told Reuters that"It's strategic intimidation of the U.S. military. They wanted the United States to notice their capability and for them to restrain their behaviour."Taiwan needs in particular to pay attention to the fact thatThis "to a certain degree was targeting our deployments in the east and increasing air defence pressure around our ADIZ", the source said.to provide protection in the event of a Chinese assault.