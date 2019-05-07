© Reuters



Two US warships have sailed through the South China Sea, a move that has angered Beijing. The naval maneuver comes a day after Donald Trump threatened China with more tariffs as part of an ongoing trade war.sailed near islands claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea on Monday. China says the waterway is part of its territorial waters, while Washington insists that the sea is open to international transit under the principle of "freedom of navigation."The US guided-missile destroyers 'Preble' and 'Chung Hoon' traveled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands, Reuters reported.Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet, described the maneuver as "innocent,"and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law.""The relevant actions of the US warships violated China's sovereignty and undermined peace, security and good order in the relevant sea areas," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing."The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the operation, Geng added,The move comes hours after US President DonaldThe threat was made amid faltering negotiations between Washington and Beijing to end a months-long trade war.The US has been regularly sending its warships to carry out patrol missions in the disputed area, a policy decried by Beijing.The South China Sea isn't the only waterway that has seen recent US activity. The White House announced