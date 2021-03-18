© RIA



Paul Robinson, a professor at the University of Ottawa. He writes about Russian and Soviet history, military history, and military ethics, and is author of the Irrussianality blog.

Western leaders like to talk about returning Crimea to Ukraine. However, the reality is that such a move would be against the will of the local population. Somehow, Russia and the West need to find a solution to this impasse."Crimea is ours!" Seven years ago this week, that cry resounded across Russia, following what people in the West call the "annexation" of Crimea but what Russians prefer to call the "reunification" of Russia and Crimea. The annexation/reunification, or "reabsorption," if you prefer, had serious ramifications.For Ukraine, they were disastrous. For Russia's international relations, they were bad. But for the people of Crimea itself, they have proven to be largely positive.The disaster for Ukraine did not consist solely of a loss of territory. The Russian takeover of Crimea contributed to a more general unravelling of the Ukrainian nation. It encouraged some in Donbass, in Eastern Ukraine, to imagine that if they followed the Crimeans' example and took to the streets, the Russian Army would come to their rescue, too.Similar thinking persuaded the local authorities in Donbass to largely stand by and do nothing in the face of protests - after all, if there was a chance that Moscow might come, it was better not to be on the wrong side. This contributed toHad the 'Crimean Spring' not happened, or Kiev itself been less quick to announce its so-called "anti-terrorist operation," events in Donbass might have turned out very differently. Thus, while the annexation/reunification of Crimea was relatively peaceful, it contributed to the outbreak of war elsewhere.Russia's actions in Crimea led to a serious worsening of Russian-Western relations, including a series of sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries. The damage goes beyond sanctions, however. Crimea reinforced an image of Russia in the West as an aggressive state bent on imperial expansion. It will take many years for this image to dissipate.At the same time, what happened in Crimea prompted alarm in Russia's neighbours, particularly the Baltic states. They demanded reassurance from NATO, as a result of which. Clearly, this is not a consequence that is to Moscow's liking.Beyond that, theIn these ways, the reunification/annexation of Crimea has had second- and third-order effects that have been decidedly negative for Ukraine, Russia and the broader international community. However, one key group views the results in an entirely different light. And this group is perhaps the one that matters the most: the population of Crimea itself.Continued support for union with Russia reflects the fact that Crimeans generally think they are better off under Russian rule. Life has not been easy since 2014., there have been undoubted economic difficulties.she said.Indeed,Economics isn't everything. Russian speakers in Crimea can also look to Ukraine's language policies and feel satisfied that they are still able to operate in their mother tongue.It is therefore clear that union with Russia enjoys massive support among the Crimean population. This is a huge problem for Western leaders, who insist that sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Crimea is returned to Ukraine, for this will never happen.It is not unreasonable for Western leaders to regard the reunification/annexation of Crimea as a serious breach of international law, as well as a worrying precedent that required a firm diplomatic response. That said, they are fooling themselves if they imagine that it can ever be reversed. Returning Crimea to Ukraine would mean forcing people to live in a country in which they don't want to live. Not only is it difficult to see how this could be done, but it's also impossible to see how it could be justified in terms of the human rights that Western leaders love to cite.