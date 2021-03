© RIA

While much of the world is focused on Covid-related issues, Ukraine's seven-year war on the people of Donbass continues. In recent weeks, Kiev's shelling of civilians has intensified, met by the predictable Western media silence. including 82mm and 120mm mortar shells, routinely shelling at night when Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observers are not patrolling the area.But Ukrainian forces also shell during the day, and have done so a lot more of late, includingMost people could be forgiven for not being aware of events in Ukraine's breakaway Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR/LPR) in the Donbass region, with corporate media either not touching the matter or doing so with glasses tinted heavily by the Ukrainian government.There are in fact journalists and news sites that regularly give updates, but they aren't as widely known as they should be.From my own September 2019 reporting from frontline villages of the DPR, I maintain contact with reporters and residents who update on the situation there.One of these was the mayor of Gorlovka, a city northeast of Donetsk, who on his Telegram channel on February 19 detailed the nearby villages of Zaitsevo and Mine 6/7 being under heavy weapons fire (by Ukraine). On February 20, he wrote of Mine 6/7 and another village being heavily shelled since early morning,The same day, Alexey Karpushev, a resident of the northern city of Gorlovka, wrote , "From about five in the morning until now, there is heavy shelling of the city from the Air Force artillery."According to Karpushev - who is a former first secretary of Gorlovka's committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine - in recent weeks, the number of attacks from the Ukrainian army "increased significantly." He mentioned thatI asked why the increased shelling now.One of these was a 74-year-old woman , whose home was falling apart after having been shelled on multiple occasions. "I'm afraid at night; that's when they start shelling heavily. My husband is dead. I have nowhere to go."In another village I met a man who was about to walk down the lane that I had been cautioned to avoid due to the risk of being shot by Ukrainian snipers. His house was in a district largely unpopulated now because getting there meant being in the line of fire, but like others I met, he had nowhere else to go.He consented to speak, but off camera, saying. He also said he had once been shot in the leg by a sniper and many other times had to drop to the ground when snipers started firing.Another man in the area wasn't worried about speaking on camera , although his house had also been damaged by Ukrainian attacks.Ambulances couldn't reach homes close to the front line where Ukraine was shelling, so she learned to drive and took First Aid training in order to help injured residents. In addition to detailing Ukraine's destruction, " street by street ," of the village, she emphasized that what Western media claims about Russia invading the breakaway republics was false.Just normal, peaceful people who wanted to live another way.I also spoke with numerous DPR soldiers, asking them, among many things, why they had picked up weapons.In those frontline areas, 500 metres from Ukrainian forces, I wore body armour and a helmet. As I listened to various elderly people speak of the near-nightly shelling and heavy machine gun fire they were subject to, it struck me how these brave souls had nothing to protect them, no global body to prevent Ukraine from maiming and killing them, damaging or destroying their homes, year after year.Meanwhile, with Zelensky waffling on about the importance of his cohorts in disinformation seeing "with their own eyes" what is happening in Donbass.Yeah, no. They didn't see anything beyond the sterile visit they were allotted. They certainly would not have heard the anguished accounts I did on the other side of that front line.They wouldn't know of the many people, many of whom are elderly, living in shells of homes, or the basement of a school , deprived of electricity, water, cooking gas , reliant on aid for their survival. Nor thatOn February 24 and 25, Ukrainian forces shelled Yelenovka, south of Donetsk, a point through which humanitarian aid from the UN and Red Cross was to enter, preventing the aid delivery.Preventing the entrance of aid, on top of continually shelling civilian areas, is the furthest from Ukraine "fulfilling its obligations to establish a ceasefire regime," as President Zelensky claimed to Western ambassadors.AndRecently, the head of the DPR warned , "We need to be ready for anything" from Ukraine. Indeed, with the pro-war Biden administration, we can surely expect more Western support to Ukraine in further bombing the people of Donbass.