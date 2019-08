Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to honour him with his attention.

He knows that the Ukrainian crisis is sensitive for Russia and shows a readiness to actively work in this direction in order to interest Moscow.

I think that a deep disappointment awaits Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. Most experts claim that the visit is motivated by two points: Israel noted that Ukraine is the only state in the world except Israel itself where the Prime Minister and the President are Jews; Netanyahu has elections on September 17th, and Israel is home to many people from Ukraine.I think both said reasons for the visit are false. However, the goals named by Netanyahu himself can hardly be considered true either. He, apparently, was going to sign an agreement on a free trade zone, settle humanitarian problems (Banderists started to be denied entry to Israel on a massive basis, and Ukraine periodically send Jews back, preventing them from entering) and, in addition, Zelensky invited him a couple of months ago.Let's start with the explanations of the Israeli Prime Minister. It is not necessary to have an in-depth understanding of international relations to understand that the fact ofThe other reasons voiced by Netanyahu are also insufficient for Israel's Prime Minister (one of the most important players in the Middle East, and on the world stage as a whole) to suddenly rush into Ukraine atA Free Trade Area Agreement could be signed just by the Ambassador, and the issue of the non-admission of Ukrainians to Israel, and Israelis to Ukraine was formally settled by the Declaration on Intensification of Cooperation, which was signed by the Ministers of the Interior of the two countries on July 12th.. He even laid flowers in front of the monument in Babi Yar to the victims of the Nazi and Banderist predecessors of the current Ukrainian government during his last visit to Ukraine, held 20 years ago, in 1999.By the way, that visit also took place shortly before the Israeli election, which Netanyahu nevertheless lost. So the expert narrative of him trying in this way to earn additional votes is also collapsing. Moreover, if in 1999 a visit to Ukraine could still have a positive impact on the electoral prospects of the PM's party, today this is more than doubtful.If he were putting a stake on Ukraine's patriots in Israel, such PR would play against him, because they (Ukraine's patriots) are hostile to Russia and its president. In addition, as was already said, during the visit no extraordinary breakthroughs in bilateral relations are expected, so in Israel few will pay attention to it, and before the election it will be forgotten.And two Jews being in charge of Ukraine is not a reason for a visit. Anyway, one of them (Zelensky) wants to get rid of the second ( Groisman ), and the country is ruled by a third ( Kolomoisky ). Well, and given that the Ukrainian authorities usually beg foreign colleagues for something, then if Netanyahu wanted to support them, he would bring them not a free trade zone (which after being signed should still be ratified), but money and weapons (at least a little bit).So the purpose of the visit is undoubtedly different.It is not difficult to guess that if the Israeli Prime Minister had solved a Russian-related problem, he would have stopped to hurry to Moscow. But so far he hasn't been able to solve it and he has exhausted his arguments.It is also clear what this problem is. Moscow is actively involved in resolving the Syrian crisis. Not only does it support Damascus in its fight against rebels, Islamists, and Western interventionists, but it has also been able to make a sufficiently strong - although situational - coalition of Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iran, which is the coalition that determines the balance of power in the Middle East today. At the same time, Iran is a long-standing enemy of Israel, and relations between Turkey and the Jewish state have been reliably damaged since Israeli special forces attacked the "Freedom Flotilla" that went to break the blockade of Gaza in May 2010. In a collision with the crew and passengers of the ship Mavi Marmara, eight Turkish citizens were killed and one disappeared. Israel's conflict with Syria has continued since the 1967 Six-Day War, when Tel Aviv captured and annexed the Golan Heights in 1981. Damascus did not recognise the annexation. Nor is it recognised by the UN.In view of the change in the general balance of forces in the Middle EastBut at the same time Israel does not want to sacrifice anything, taking an inflexible position and refusing to seek a compromise (such could be the voluntary return of the Golan Heights to Syria, while Russia would guarantee its demilitarisation).