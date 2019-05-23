© REUTERS/Gleb Garanich



He promised Ukrainian voters an end to war in their country and was resoundingly elected on that platform.

Finian Cunningham (born 1963) has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, he is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, England, before pursuing a career in newspaper journalism. For over 20 years he worked as an editor and writer in major news media organizations, including The Mirror, Irish Times and Independent. Now a freelance journalist based in East Africa, his columns appear on RT, Sputnik, Strategic Culture Foundation and Press TV.

Ukraine's President VolodymyrThe value of his words will be seen soon enough.For the past five years, the mainly Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine have had to endure bombardments and sniper attack from military forces loyal to the regime that seized power in Kiev in February 2014.The landslide election of Zelensky in April was a stunning repudiation by Ukrainians of the "war party" that has dominated Kiev's politics since 2014. The former president, Petro Poroshenko, came to be despised for his relentless warmongering and hostility towards the Russian-speaking east of the country, as well as his constant belligerence towards neighboring Russia.Zelensky, who had no political experience and who owed his public profile to being a comedian in a hit fictional TV show, tapped into the popular disgust with war, and the endemic corruption associated with the Poroshenko administration.This could bode well for a genuine new beginning under Zelensky. One in which the Ukrainian armed forces and various paramilitary auxiliaries under Kiev's command begin to retreat from the front line with the separatist regions in Donbass."We did not start this war, but we are going to finish it," declared Zelensky before parliament this week.That's not true.Nevertheless, at least Zelensky is talking about ending the hostilities.Such a gesture is groundbreaking compared with the rhetoric from Poroshenko and his cohorts who relished in the sick vindictiveness of collective punishment against civilians and the barbarous thought of "while our children go to school, theirs sit in basements".Konstantin Kosachev, a senior Russian lawmaker, said this week that Zelensky has the chance to make history by making peace in Ukraine. As commander-in-chief, it would be easy for the Ukrainian president to give the orders to de-escalate the conflict, said Kosachev.If Zelensky is serious about ending the violence, and the frozen conflict, then the measure of his avowed good intentions will be seen within daysThe guns will fall silent and artillery should back off from the front line.Such a move is, after all,that were signed in 2015 by the Kiev regime and the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk. That accord was facilitated by Russia, Germany and France. It framed the conflict as an internal Ukrainian problem and called for political autonomy to be assigned to the Donbass region.Subsequently, however,with low-intensity military offensives, and continued to paint Russia as an aggressor and a party to the conflict on the ground. That narrative was echoed byfor interference in Ukraine.This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with German and French leaders Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron in light of the new Ukrainian administration.to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.The Kremlin has said. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelensky must abide by the Minsk deal and resolve the conflict in his country.Kiev has, since the signing of Minsk, been in dereliction of its implementation. That is the main reason why the conflict has festered.would indicate he lacks an understanding of the Minsk obligations, and is still stuck in anti-Russia thinking.The ball is now in President Zelensky's court.Now he needs to deliver.Cynics may say that was part of his election strategy, relying on the public projecting their endearment of his TV persona onto Zelensky the politician. He said in his inauguration speech he will do his best to ensure that Ukrainians "don't cry" over his presidency. He also said he was prepared to lose his post if he doesn't bring peace to his country. That's all very noble. But where is the detail for implementing a resolution?On the downside,Those views from Zelensky may change over time when he understands the historical realities, but for now such misconceptions are not auspicious for a genuine peace settlement. For such views betray an underlying prejudice not too different from Poroshenko and his ilk that somehow Russia is the cause of Ukraine's problems.That set off the ongoing internal problems in Ukraine. The problem needs to be addressed as an internal one. Continuing to blame Russia is a dead-end mentality of denying reality. Can Zelensky overcome that mindset? We will see.If he can't then Ukraine's comedian-turned-president will be no laughing matter. Indeed, he will turn out to be a sick joke for the hard-pressed nation who voted for him in a desperate call for relief, peace and real change.