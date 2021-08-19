© REUTERS/Loren Elliott



"Dear loyal customers, We will be closed till early 2023 because Scott, front of the queue, Morrison f***ed up our vaccination roll out. We thank you for your patience".

Unlike their largely compliant European cousins.

And you know what? That's enough. The joke's over. Aussies will take so much but this is way beyond limits. It's like a controlled experiment to see how much a population can tolerate before the masses wage an uprising and overthrow their clueless leaders. Surely, it can only be a matter of time. So come on, Aussies, what the bloody hell are you waiting for?

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.