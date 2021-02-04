A woman who filmed apparently empty corridors to try to show the coronavirus crisis is a hoax has been banned from hospitals.Hannah Dean, 30, visited hospitals in southeast England and put the pictures on Facebook.Police have warned her not to go to any hospital site "unless there is a legitimate reason or prior appointment".She could be charged if she breaks the order.Dean claimed to be a "registered journalist" but her claims have been dismissed as "untrue and highly disrespectful".The photos were said to have been taken at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, Southampton General Hospital, the Princess Royal University hospital near Bromley, and St Richard's Hospital in Chichester.Dean has already been fined over her actions, but could now face court if she breaks the terms of the Community Protection Notice (CPN), issued by Hampshire Police on Monday.A spokesperson for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said her claims were an affront to hard-working staff."This is untrue and highly disrespectful to all the patients and families affected by COVID, as well as our staff who are working extremely hard in very challenging circumstances."We must stress, pictures of empty corridors do not mean our wards and intensive care units are empty."