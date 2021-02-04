Hannah Dean, 30, visited hospitals in southeast England and put the pictures on Facebook.
Police have warned her not to go to any hospital site "unless there is a legitimate reason or prior appointment".
She could be charged if she breaks the order.
Dean claimed to be a "registered journalist" but her claims have been dismissed as "untrue and highly disrespectful".
Police also warned Dean, from Fareham in Hampshire, not to encourage, endorse or incite anyone to break COVID restrictions.
Comment: Awfully vague and likely to violate freedom of speech laws - not that the police are enforcing the law these days: It is not the police's job to enforce the lockdown whims of UK ministers - former senior judge Lord Sumption
The photos were said to have been taken at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, Southampton General Hospital, the Princess Royal University hospital near Bromley, and St Richard's Hospital in Chichester.
Alongside images allegedly taken in Portsmouth, she wrote: "Hospital is the quietest I have ever seen it! I walked all over the hospital, including A&E!
"I know this is hard to get our heads around, but the government are lying to us! And the reason why they're lying to us ... is very disturbing."
Comment: This would appear to be important information, and if qualified journalists can't be trusted to do their job, who is going to report the facts? It's also worth noting that, throughout this manufactured crisis, hospitals don't appear to be as 'overwhelmed' as is being claimed: Empty Hospitals? Where Are All The Coronavirus Patients?
Dean has already been fined over her actions, but could now face court if she breaks the terms of the Community Protection Notice (CPN), issued by Hampshire Police on Monday.
A spokesperson for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said her claims were an affront to hard-working staff.
"This is untrue and highly disrespectful to all the patients and families affected by COVID, as well as our staff who are working extremely hard in very challenging circumstances.
"We must stress, pictures of empty corridors do not mean our wards and intensive care units are empty."
Comment: A disproportionate response from the hospitals and the police - just what have they got to hide?