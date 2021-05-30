© AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov



Rivka Carmi is a professor of medicine, and president of Ben-Gurion University. Asa Kasher is professor emeritus of professional ethics and philosophy at Tel Aviv University. Eitan Friedman is a professor of medicine and chair of the Ministry of Health's Supreme Helsinki Committee. Yoav Yehezkelli is a specialist in internal medicine and medical management, and a lecturer at Tel Aviv University. Udi Qimron is the head of the Department of Clinical Immunology and Clinical Microbiology at Tel Aviv University

Israelis had every reason to be optimistic - we were the first country in the world to achieve mass vaccination against Covid-19 and, thus, "normality" seemed within reach. Alas,. The Israeli Ministry of Health used two reasons to justify the need for this Green Pass: first, to enable and expedite the reopening of businesses by creating safe "green spaces" only for vaccinated individuals and, second,Theatres, pools, sports events, bars and restaurants were instructed to deny entrance to those not carrying a Green Pass.have appeared even on public seats at the Tel-Aviv beach. Israel now has two classes of citizens, the upper vaccinated and the lower unvaccinated.The Green Pass was promoted with a clear message: getting the shot is the right choice., therefore, and excluding them is legitimate.An atmosphere of intolerance took over.from in-person lectures. An esteemed researcher could not attend a conference that he had helped organise because he was not vaccinated. School teachers are being publicly condemned and forced to cease teaching until vaccinated. Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are unable to return to the new "normal" life.to anti-vaccination ideology, which may impede future vaccination adherence.It also seems as if some ofVaccine efficacy in preventing severe disease is always higher than its efficacy in preventing infection, since in order to become ill a person must first become infected. Therefore, if the vaccine's protective capacity against a disease decreases significantly, for example due to a new resistant variant,, or there is ground to distance everybody, vaccinated or not.If there is anything the UK should learn from the Israeli experiment, it is thatThe arrival of vaccines had the potential to end controversial measures jeopardising individual rights, but with Covid passes, we now have yet another fight on our hands - for medical ethics, human rights and common sense.