Israel and the crime of apartheid, what's new?
Fri, 07 May 2021 12:00 UTC
Because the report is unassailable on its merits, I won't dwell on summarizing its points or repackaging its recommendations. Instead, I would point out that, years before HRW or B'tselem offered their own conclusions, Palestinians have produced an extensive record, through scholarship and legal analysis, as well as lived experience, to inform the world that Israel has been and continues to commit apartheid against them. Reflecting this, my intent is for HRW's report to serve as a foundation for further discussion on an examination of the world's refusal to acknowledge the truth Palestinians have been telling for years, and shedding light on the implications of the report for understanding contemporary Israeli society.
To begin, given that Palestinians have for years presented evidence that they are living under an apartheid order, why have non-Palestinians been so reluctant to acknowledge this? HRW and B'tselem's own words provide clarity.
Explaining how they arrived at their conclusion, B'tselem states it was the "enactment of the Basic Law: Israel - the Nation State of the Jewish People, which declares the distinction between Jews and non-Jews fundamental and legitimate" and the "official statements regarding formal annexation of more parts of the West Bank attest[ing] to Israel's long-term intentions to achieve permanent control over the land," that convinced them of the true character of Israeli measures. HRW, while less explicit in their report, refers to the insistence of Israel and supporters that the occupation is temporary as "obscur[ing] the reality of Israel's entrenched discriminatory rule over Palestinians." Further, Kenneth Roth, executive director of HRW, in comments to the New York Times, indicated that "the main reason for the change...was that Israeli policy, once considered temporary, had over time hardened into a permanent condition."
What goes unsaid in these analyses is the admission that the policies Israel had been pursuing well in advance of these reports are exactly the same policies that HRW and B'tselem now consider sufficient to meet the definition of apartheid. It is not as if all Israeli laws and policies were racially neutral for the past decades and only in recent years changed to treat Palestinians and Jews differently according to their ethnicity. While some new racist laws, such as the Nation State Law, have been advanced recently, many of the laws, policies, and goals cited as proof of apartheid have been governing Palestinians for generations.
In fact, a close reading of the HRW report reveals that only a fraction of the evidence presented as grounds for apartheid originates in the recent past, while many policies intended to entrench Jewish supremacy have been active for decades. As HRW notes, as early as 1980 the Drobles Plan, which "guided the [Israeli] government's settlement policy", treated settlement building as "the best and most effective way to remove any trace of doubt about [Israel's] intention to control [the West Bank] forever." The same is true for the measures undertaken to Judaize the Galilee and Negev by dispossessing and enclosing Palestinian populations, as well as the policies of the Jewish National Fund related to the control of land and right to live on it. The first of these measures, as documented by HRW, are almost as old as the state of Israel itself.
Statements cited by HRW as proof of Israel's intent to establish permanent race-based control over the territory also go back decades. As noted in the report, in 2000, soon-to-be Prime Minister Ariel Sharon wrote about the imperative to dispossess Bedouin in the Negev of hundreds of thousands of dunums of land. In the same year, the Jerusalem Municipality's planning and policy document explicitly affirmed the goal of "maintain[ing] a Jewish majority in the city," aspiring to a ratio of 60% Jews to 40% Palestinians.
In addition, the claim that a reasonable observer could believe Israel's race-based system was temporary and would be dissolved with the reaching of a final status peace deal under the Oslo auspices ignores the fact that many of the mechanisms of racial discrimination now identified as apartheid would remain unchanged under such a deal. While the Oslo process envisioned the end of military occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, it, by design, did not address policies within Israel proper. Even under the most expansive terms Israel might have agreed to, none would have affected the inequalities in granting citizenship, freedom of movement and residence, or the mass land dispossession and Judaization of the Galilee and Negev.
Given that so much evidence has existed in the public record for so long, why did these organizations wait until the present day to reach the conclusion that the system rose to the definition of apartheid? Perhaps the most plausible explanation is that these organizations were willing to take the Israelis at their word. As HRW notes in its report, many Israeli leaders were diligent in their messaging to international audiences, frequently affirming they viewed the occupation as temporary. Some may have sincerely believed and wished this.
These organizations clung to the belief that while the existing order amounted to an irrefutable system of domination predicated solely on the basis of race, it would be transitory on the way to a more equitable destination. Furthermore, if the right-thinking members of society could prevail, the worst excesses enacted by the bigoted over the years would eventually be reversed. By this logic, it was preferable to not interfere in the struggle, and, by doing so, give ammunition to the bigoted. This argument, usually offered by those acting in bad faith or bad judgment, was reflected in such statements as "it does not help to single Israel out," or "this will push us further from a two-state solution."
The view that Israel is on the cusp of ending its racial system if only the right actors from within the system could take control is an illusion created by a reductionist lens. A simplistic perspective that attributes the source of all ills to a select cast of villains, while ignoring the entrenched power structures and motives, often cloaked, yet intuitively discernible, that operate with far more effectiveness and intractability beneath the surface. One of the most common manifestations is the "Bibi fallacy," the idea that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were removed from the scene the system of race-based oppression he presides over would quickly disintegrate. Such thinking creates a tunnel vision, where the singular fixation on certain figures and the attribution to them of all the increasingly apparent xenophobia and bigotry in segments of Jewish Israeli society mask the true extent to which these attitudes and their outcomes are not recent additions but foundational tenets.
The events of April 22, when viewed in concert with the report, are enough to shatter this illusion conclusively. On that night, hundreds of far-right Jewish Israelis rampaged across East Jerusalem, terrorizing Palestinian families, attacking homes, and shouting "Death to Arabs." During the riot, a video interview with a woman wearing a "[Meir] Kahane was right" sticker went viral. The interviewer asked, "Does [the slogan] 'May your village burn/death to Arabs' represent you?" The woman replied that she prefers to speak of Palestinians in politer terms, saying "You'll leave your village and we'll live in it."
In the aftermath of the rampage, prominent Jewish figures were quick to distance themselves from the events, often by employing the tired platitude "This is not who we are". They claimed the mob represented a small segment of Israeli society that is actively ostracized for its reprehensible views. But this claim does not stand up to scrutiny. The history of Israel's practices of dispossession, ethnic cleansing and ethnic concentration, laid so inescapably bare in the 200-page report, make plain that the goal of the rioters is one shared with the Israeli state more broadly. It makes clear in exacting detail that the policy of Israel towards Palestinians in Israel proper, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank has always been: You will leave your villages, and Israelis will live in them.
From the Negev to the Galilee, Israel has expropriated hundreds of thousands of dunums of land from Palestinian families to promote Jewish settlement. They continue to pursue, promote and enact policies that contain Palestinians within densely populated, under-served enclaves. Every day, in East Jerusalem and Hebron, Palestinian families live under the threat that settlers will storm into their homes and occupy them, or arrive with court orders that justify their expulsion on the basis of forged documents. By May 6, another six families from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah will be forcibly expelled by order of the Jerusalem District Court. No one expects they will be the last.
The Israeli state continues to do everything the woman from the Jerusalem riots hoped for. Her stated ambition that "You'll leave your village and we'll live in it" is not a dystopian vision that mustering of better angels can avert. The Judaization of the Galilee, Negev, Jerusalem, and Hebron is the living realization of that goal. Apartheid is the present and, more damningly, the past.
Comment: Some recent footage documenting Israel's crimes against humanity:
WAR AND NATURAL GAS: THE ISRAELI INVASION AND GAZA’S OFFSHORE GAS FIELDS
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Global Research, August 10, 2014
Global Research 8 January 2009
War and Natural Gas: The Israeli Invasion and Gaza's Offshore Gas Fields
More than five years ago, Israel invaded Gaza under “Operation Cast Lead”.
The following article was first published by Global Research in January 2009 at the height of the Israeli bombing and invasion under Operation Cast Lead.
In the wake of the invasion, Palestinian gas fields were de facto confiscated by Israel in derogation of international law.
A year following “Operation Cast Lead”, Tel Aviv announced the discovery of the Leviathan natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean “off the coast of Israel.”
At the time the gas field was: “ … the most prominent field ever found in the sub-explored area of the Levantine Basin, which covers about 83,000 square kilometres of the eastern Mediterranean region.” (i)
Coupled with Tamar field, in the same location, discovered in 2009, the prospects are for an energy bonanza for Israel, for Houston, Texas based Noble Energy and partners Delek Drilling, Avner Oil Exploration and Ratio Oil Exploration. (See Felicity Arbuthnot, Israel: Gas, Oil and Trouble in the Levant, Global Research, December 30, 2013
The Gazan gas fields are part of the broader Levant assessment area.
What is now unfolding is the integration of these adjoining gas fields including those belonging to Palestine into the orbit of Israel. (see map below).
It should be noted that the entire Eastern Mediterranean coastline extending from Egypt’s Sinai to Syria constitutes an area encompassing large gas as well as oil reserves.
Michel Chossudovsky, January 3, 2014
WAR AND NATURAL GAS: THE ISRAELI INVASION AND GAZA’S OFFSHORE GAS FIELDS
by Michel Chossudovsky
January 8, 2009
The December 2008 military invasion of the Gaza Strip by Israeli Forces bears a direct relation to the control and ownership of strategic offshore gas reserves.
This is a war of conquest. Discovered in 2000, there are extensive gas reserves off the Gaza coastline.
British Gas (BG Group) and its partner, the Athens based Consolidated Contractors International Company (CCC) owned by Lebanon’s Sabbagh and Koury families, were granted oil and gas exploration rights in a 25 year agreement signed in November 1999 with the Palestinian Authority.
The rights to the offshore gas field are respectively British Gas (60 percent); Consolidated Contractors (CCC) (30 percent); and the Investment Fund of the Palestinian Authority (10 percent). (Haaretz, October 21, 2007).
The PA-BG-CCC agreement includes field development and the construction of a gas pipeline.(Middle East Economic Digest, Jan 5, 2001).
The BG licence covers the entire Gazan offshore marine area, which is contiguous to several Israeli offshore gas facilities. (See Map below). It should be noted that 60 percent of the gas reserves along the Gaza-Israel coastline belong to Palestine.
The BG Group drilled two wells in 2000: Gaza Marine-1 and Gaza Marine-2. Reserves are estimated by British Gas to be of the order of 1.4 trillion cubic feet, valued at approximately 4 billion dollars. These are the figures made public by British Gas. The size of Palestine’s gas reserves could be much larger.
Map 1
Map 2
Who Owns the Gas Fields
The issue of sovereignty over Gaza’s gas fields is crucial. From a legal standpoint, the gas reserves belong to Palestine.
The death of Yasser Arafat, the election of the Hamas government and the ruin of the Palestinian Authority have enabled Israel to establish de facto control over Gaza’s offshore gas reserves.
British Gas (BG Group) has been dealing with the Tel Aviv government. In turn, the Hamas government has been bypassed in regards to exploration and development rights over the gas fields.
The election of Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2001 was a major turning point. Palestine’s sovereignty over the offshore gas fields was challenged in the Israeli Supreme Court. Sharon stated unequivocally that “Israel would never buy gas from Palestine” intimating that Gaza’s offshore gas reserves belong to Israel.
In 2003, Ariel Sharon, vetoed an initial deal, which would allow British Gas to supply Israel with natural gas from Gaza’s offshore wells. (The Independent, August 19, 2003)
The election victory of Hamas in 2006 was conducive to the demise of the Palestinian Authority, which became confined to the West Bank, under the proxy regime of Mahmoud Abbas.
In 2006, British Gas “was close to signing a deal to pump the gas to Egypt.” (Times, May, 23, 2007). According to reports, British Prime Minister Tony Blair intervened on behalf of Israel with a view to shunting the agreement with Egypt.
The following year, in May 2007, the Israeli Cabinet approved a proposal by Prime Minister Ehud Olmert “to buy gas from the Palestinian Authority.” The proposed contract was for $4 billion, with profits of the order of $2 billion of which one billion was to go the Palestinians.
Tel Aviv, however, had no intention on sharing the revenues with Palestine. An Israeli team of negotiators was set up by the Israeli Cabinet to thrash out a deal with the BG Group, bypassing both the Hamas government and the Palestinian Authority:
“Israeli defence authorities want the Palestinians to be paid in goods and services and insist that no money go to the Hamas-controlled Government.” (Ibid, emphasis added)
The objective was essentially to nullify the contract signed in 1999 between the BG Group and the Palestinian Authority under Yasser Arafat.
Under the proposed 2007 agreement with BG, Palestinian gas from Gaza’s offshore wells was to be channeled by an undersea pipeline to the Israeli seaport of Ashkelon, thereby transferring control over the sale of the natural gas to Israel.
The deal fell through. The negotiations were suspended:
”Mossad Chief Meir Dagan opposed the transaction on security grounds, that the proceeds would fund terror”. (Member of Knesset Gilad Erdan, Address to the Knesset on “The Intention of Deputy Prime Minister Ehud Olmert to Purchase Gas from the Palestinians When Payment Will Serve Hamas,” March 1, 2006, quoted in Lt. Gen. (ret.) Moshe Yaalon, Does the Prospective Purchase of British Gas from Gaza’s Coastal Waters Threaten Israel’s National Security? Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, October 2007)
Israel’s intent was to foreclose the possibility that royalties be paid to the Palestinians. In December 2007, The BG Group withdrew from the negotiations with Israel and in January 2008 they closed their office in Israel.(BG website).
Invasion Plan on The Drawing Board
The invasion plan of the Gaza Strip under “Operation Cast Lead” was set in motion in June 2008, according to Israeli military sources:
“Sources in the defense establishment said Defense Minister Ehud Barak instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for the operation over six months ago [June or before June] , even as Israel was beginning to negotiate a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.”(Barak Ravid, Operation “Cast Lead”: Israeli Air Force strike followed months of planning, Haaretz, December 27, 2008)
That very same month, the Israeli authorities contacted British Gas, with a view to resuming crucial negotiations pertaining to the purchase of Gaza’s natural gas:
“Both Ministry of Finance director general Yarom Ariav and Ministry of National Infrastructures director general Hezi Kugler agreed to inform BG of Israel’s wish to renew the talks.
The sources added that BG has not yet officially responded to Israel’s request, but that company executives would probably come to Israel in a few weeks to hold talks with government officials.” (Globes online- Israel’s Business Arena, June 23, 2008)
The decision to speed up negotiations with British Gas (BG Group) coincided, chronologically, with the planning of the invasion of Gaza initiated in June. It would appear that Israel was anxious to reach an agreement with the BG Group prior to the invasion, which was already in an advanced planning stage.
Moreover, these negotiations with British Gas were conducted by the Ehud Olmert government with the knowledge that a military invasion was on the drawing board. In all likelihood, a new “post war” political-territorial arrangement for the Gaza strip was also being contemplated by the Israeli government.
In fact, negotiations between British Gas and Israeli officials were ongoing in October 2008, 2-3 months prior to the commencement of the bombings on December 27th.
In November 2008, the Israeli Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of National Infrastructures instructed Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) to enter into negotiations with British Gas, on the purchase of natural gas from the BG’s offshore concession in Gaza. (Globes, November 13, 2008)
“Ministry of Finance director general Yarom Ariav and Ministry of National Infrastructures director general Hezi Kugler wrote to IEC CEO Amos Lasker recently, informing him of the government’s decision to allow negotiations to go forward, in line with the framework proposal it approved earlier this year.
The IEC board, headed by chairman Moti Friedman, approved the principles of the framework proposal a few weeks ago. The talks with BG Group will begin once the board approves the exemption from a tender.” (Globes Nov. 13, 2008)
Gaza and Energy Geopolitics
The military occupation of Gaza is intent upon transferring the sovereignty of the gas fields to Israel in violation of international law.
What can we expect in the wake of the invasion?
What is the intent of Israel with regard to Palestine’s Natural Gas reserves?
A new territorial arrangement, with the stationing of Israeli and/or “peacekeeping” troops?
The militarization of the entire Gaza coastline, which is strategic for Israel?
The outright confiscation of Palestinian gas fields and the unilateral declaration of Israeli sovereignty over Gaza’s maritime areas?
If this were to occur, the Gaza gas fields would be integrated into Israel’s offshore installations, which are contiguous to those of the Gaza Strip. (See Map 1 above).
These various offshore installations are also linked up to Israel’s energy transport corridor, extending from the port of Eilat, which is an oil pipeline terminal, on the Red Sea to the seaport – pipeline terminal at Ashkelon, and northwards to Haifa, and eventually linking up through a proposed Israeli-Turkish pipeline with the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
Ceyhan is the terminal of the Baku, Tblisi Ceyhan Trans Caspian pipeline. “What is envisaged is to link the BTC pipeline to the Trans-Israel Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline, also known as Israel’s Tipline.” (See Michel Chossudovsky, The War on Lebanon and the Battle for Oil, Global Research, July 23, 2006)
Map 3
-----------------------------
