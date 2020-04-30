This hinted to the idea that herd immunity, not lockdown, was responsible for the already declining number of cases and deaths in those countries. He emphasized, in that interview, that social distancing and lockdown measures were preventing herd immunity in the United States, and as a result there might be a 'second wave' that will come not long after lockdown measures ease. Of course, this second wave will mostly likely be attributed to lifting lockdown measures, when, according to Wittkowski, it will be a result of preventing herd immunity due to lockdown measures.
According to Wittkowski, lockdown measures should have never been put in place and isolation and quarantine measures should have only been put into place among the elderly, in long term care facilities and among people who are immune compromised while others 'work' to kill the virus by creating herd immunity. According to him, by doing what we have been doing we're actually putting the elderly, and have put the elderly, in a worse off position.
In his new interview below he states,
The important thing is you don't need to do anything to prevent a respiratory disease from running. What you should do, however, and what was not done in the United States is to protect the elderly. From the experience in Italy we already knew that the vast majority of people who die are people in their 70's 80's and 90's who have co-morbidities.He goes on to emphasize that isolation measures among the elderly should have taken place much earlier and that,
This opportunity was missed. Instead, people were isolating the children who are not at risk at all...To isolate those who are not at risk and put those at risk who are at risk is a catastrophe, it's a human catastrophe that should never ever have happened. And if people say they don't have money for that, for 2 trillion dollars you can pay a lot of overtime. You could have made all of these people millionaires (long term care facility workers), there would be a lot of money left over and we would have really protected the virus from getting into the nursing homes and killing those who are the most vulnerable.According to him we have simply slowed the process of herd immunity, thus have increased the risk of the virus spreading, especially among the elderly.
Wittkowski is one of many scientists in the field who have been speaking out against lockdown measures that multiple governments have put into place, as well as providing multiple explanations for quite a while now as to why the new coronavirus is not, and was not as dangerous as it was and has been made out to be from the beginning.
You can watch the full interview below conducted by Journeyman Pictures, from their Youtube series "Perspectives on the Pandemic."
Obviously, it's a long interview and he answers many questions and shares multiple opinions with regards to the pandemic and the governments response to it.
Final Thoughts
COVID-19 and the response from multiple governments around the world has really served as a catalyst for more and more people to question authority, and overall to simply questions the decisions that are made by our government, as well as certain authoritarian mandatory measures that they have the power to implement. But where does their power come from? It comes from our obedience. At the end of the day, we are in control, and despite all of the campaigns that are used, and have been used throughout history to shape our perception of events, we are starting to think for ourselves more and not simply accept the justification and reasoning for actions that governments take. From the point of view of overall human consciousness, this COVID-19 event has played a large role in shifting human consciousness. The way we think, feel, and perceive the world around us is constantly changing, and we now have yet another example of how those who we allow and choose to put in power do not really have our best interests in mind.
A great quote by Edward Bernays, who was known as the father of public relations, comes to mind here:
The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. (source)This consciousness and intelligent manipulation seems to be loosing its grip on human consciousness very single year. Human beings are special, and we have infinite potential, we have the ability to create a world where everybody can thrive. Can you picture it? Can you imagine how that can be done? Can you see it? How does living in that type of human experience make you feel?