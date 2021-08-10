© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko



A notorious Russian MP, known for making inflammatory remarks, has dubbed gay people the "lowest stage of development of the animal world" and called for the country's homosexual population to be "sterilized" like stray cats.Answering a journalist's question on his TikTok account, Vitaly Milonov also"We have to be humane,"In response to the inflammatory comments, the head of Russia's Human Rights Council, Valery Fadeev, called on the MP to mind his language and stop calling for people to break the law."It seems to me that, just as in Soviet times, the party committee should deal with him. It is not right if an MP has not read the Russian Constitution," Fadeev said. "You can have a negative opinion towards gays and the LGBT community, but a politician should watch his language and should not publicly call for breaking laws."The latest comments aren't the first time Milonov has made comments about gay people. The outspoken MP is notorious in the West for his homophobic views, and