Liverpool's Merseyside Police in the UK have apologised after stirring up controversy with a campaign that ominously warned Brits they could be charged with "being offensive."Superintendent Martin Earl apologised in a statement on Monday for "any confusion" the campaign caused, declaring:Earl explained that the campaign was organized by local police in the Wirral area of Merseyside "to encourage people to report hate crime," but added that the message was "incorrect," despite calling it "well intentioned."Merseyside Police in Wirralafter it posted pictures last week of its police officers standing by a rainbow flag billboard that read, "Being offensive is an offense: Merseyside Police stand with and support the LGBTQI+ community, we will not tolerate hate crime on any level."