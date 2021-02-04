© AFP / WANG ZHAO



According to a statement issued on Thursday, the broadcasting regulator Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Network's license to air its programs in the UK.An Ofcom investigation found that the license under which CGTN was operating had been wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd (SCML).In a statement, Ofcom reiterated thatIt said SCML does not have editorial control or responsibility for CGTN's programming, and therefore did not meet the requirement to hold a broadcasting license.Its investigation found that CGTN is controlled by Chinese Central Television, which, as part of the China Media Group, is "controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and therefore disqualified from holding a broadcast licence under UK laws."SCML was found to be the distributor but not "the producer" of the service, and none of CGTN's key stakeholders and senior editorial personnel were found to be employed by SCML, Ofcom said.The broadcaster will likely also face separate sanctions over its coverage.the statement said.Ofcom concluded its statement by, which it said was in "serious breach" of fairness and privacy rules. It is now considering sanctions in that regard that would be separate from Thursday's decision to revoke the agency's broadcasting license.CGTN has yet to issue a statement in response to Ofcom's decision.