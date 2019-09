© Kin Cheung | AP



© Joshua Wong | Twitter



Mnar Muhawesh is founder, CEO and editor in chief of MintPress News, and is also a regular speaker on responsible journalism, sexism, neoconservativism within the media and journalism start-ups.

The West has more to do with the Hong Kong protest movement than it would like us to know. It'sIt's been a summer of unrest in Hong Kong, and the Western mainstream press has been in uproar providing non-stop coverage of what they've described as a "pro-democracy movement fighting for freedom" against the repressive Chinese government.Since March, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets each week, clashing with police and security forces, escalating into a fight over who should control Hong Kong's future.The protests erupted over a proposed amendment to an extradition treaty between Hong Kong, Macau, China and Taiwan.Hong Kongers feared that the new treaty would allow the Chinese government to arrest and imprison dissidents or whomever from Hong Kong the government deems a threat, effectively ending freedom of expressionProtest leader Joshua Wong conveyed the movement's five core demands, which include:Just this week, Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill that ignited the protests to begin with. But it seems now that the demonstrators are just getting started.And if you've been following the mainstream corporate media coverage, it seems like the media are just getting started too.— a reference to the era before 1997 when the British directly controlled the island as a colony.Perhaps what's more bizarre is that protesters have been seen waving Pepe the Frog flags , a symbol of the Alt-Right.This message is getting right to the heart of America's regime-change hawks,And what's already taking place in Hong Kong is looking all too familiar, which begs the question: Does Washington have any influence over the protest movement in Hong Kong, whether directly or indirectly?A closer look actually gives us a clear answer — that the West has more to do with this movement than it would like us to know. It's the ugly face of Washington's long-standing foreign policy directed at destabilizing one of its long-standing economic foes: China.Washington uses the NED as a "soft power" tool to influence and interfere in the politics and society of foreign countries in order to bring about governments that are conducive to the interests of big business. The NED does this under the guise of being a charitable organization promoting democracy and human rights.government from funding political parties and groups and organizing regime-change operations.We saw that in the Sixties, and that's why it has been discontinued."It's not surprising consideringthat terrorized civilians through torture, rape and murder, then tried to cover up these war crimes;to fund and arm a right-wing insurgency that engineered the overthrow the democratically elected government — an insurgency that has committed countless war crimes against civilians.Destabilizing China carries forward this global mission.But as the organization has already formally identified the Chinese government as despotic and a threat to democracy, this means that the money is, de facto, supporting groups to undermine that government. And as MintPress has reported The man described in the media as the "face of the Hong Kong protests" is Joshua Wong, a young activist who came to attention during the 2014 Umbrella Revolution demonstrations against the Chinese government.Wong is almost universally described in corporate media as a "pro-democracy leader" or " freedom campaigner ." ButMeanwhile,The movement's credibility would have been finished and it would have been international news.But unlike at Standing Rock or Occupy Wall Street, Hong Kong protesters have resorted to violent tactics where they're seen on camera attacking and detaining journalists and medical staff. They even intentionally tried to provoke security services into responding with violence — though unlike in the Yellow Vests protests, nobody among the protesters has been killed — by throwing Molotov cocktails , shutting down streets and attacking drivers , inAll of this is strongly reminiscent of the tactics used by other NED-backed protest groups in Venezuela, Ukraine and Nicaragua.It is hard not to root for any people embracing activism and taking to the streets to assert or protect democratic rights — in fact, it's inspiring. It's even harder not to support protests when the target is a powerful nation with a traditional anti-democratic bent.Indeed, this view and the halo bestowed by the corporate media have many in the U.S. asking why the people here, outraged at the depravity and authoritarian behavior of Donald Trump and his regime, haven't emulated the Hong Kong protesters and taken to the streets of America.That is the danger of a reductionist and simplistic media lens. The Hong Kong situation is far from black and white and not exactly David and Goliath.As in other indirect global confrontations — whether in Venezuela, Libya, Ukraine, Syria or any country that doesn't kowtow to Western economic interests — there are powerful forces behind the lines, geopolitical agendas at play, plenty of unwitting pawns, and a very manipulative corporate media that will do whatever it can to pull at the heartstrings to get you onboard the "humanitarian intervention" war machine that could make any peacenik end up supporting a war agenda.So before that happens to the best of us, we have to ask: Can people like Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai really be trusted to lead a democratic uprising?This reality warrants, at the least, a careful parsing, caution about a rush to judgment, and more than a grain of salt.