Yes, the latest research confirms that Venezuela is so rich in natural resources, that it could single-handedly satisfy all global demand for oil, for over 30 years. And it has much more than oil to offer, in its Orinoco basin and in other areas of the country.But it is not all 'about oil'; actually, far from it.Those who believe that what propels the spread of Western terror all over the world, are just some 'business interests' and legendary Western greed, are, from my point of view, missing the point.I noticed that such individuals and analysts actually believe that 'capitalism is responsible for everything', and that it creates the culture of violence of which, both victims and victimizers, already became hostages to.After working in all corners of the world, I am now more and more convinced that capitalism is actually the result ofFinancial/monetary greed is just a by-product of this culture which has elevated its superiority to something that could be defined as religious, or even religiously fundamentalist.Or in other words: belief in its own superiority is actually now the main religion in both Europe and North America.What makes the Libyan, Syrian and Venezuelan scenarios so similar? Why was the West so eager to viciously attack, and then destroy these three, at the first glance, very different countries?The answer is simple, although it is not often uttered in the West; at least not publicly:The current Venezuelan President, and, is now facing direct mafia-style threats from the West. At any moment, his country could get attacked, directly or through the Latin American 'client' states of the West.It is because Africa, the Middle East and Latin America have been considered, and for centuries treated, as colonies. It is because whenever people stood up, they were almost immediately smashed into pieces by the iron fist of Western imperialism. And those who think that they are in control of the world by some divine design, do not want things to change, ever.Europe and North America are obsessed with controlling others, and in order to control, they feel thatIt is a truly mental state in which the West has found itself; a state which I, in my earlier works, defined as Sadistic Personality Disorder (SPD).To get the complete picture,, in 1965. Its internationalist president Sukarno (father of the Non-Aligned Movement, and close ally of the Communist Party of Indonesia - PKI) was overthrown by the handpicked (by the West), treasonous, intellectually and morally deranged, General Suharto, opening the door to turbo-capitalism, and to the unbridled plunder of the natural resources of his nation. Once a guiding light for the entire Asian independence struggle, after; to smear them, to make them vulnerable by inventing and then upholding so-called 'local opposition', and later, by liquidating them and with them, also their countries and even their entire regions.Sometimes, the West attacks particular countries, as was the case with Iran (1953), Iraq, or Nicaragua. But more often, it goes directly for the 'big fish' - leaders of regional opposition - such as Libya, Indonesia, Syria, and now, Venezuela.Many defiant individuals have literally been murdered already: Gaddafi,, and Chavez, to name just a few.And of course, whatever it does,It is all far from only being about oil, or about profits.The West needs to rule. It is obsessed with controlling the world, with feeling superior and exceptional. It is a game, a deadly game. For centuries, the West has been behaving like a fundamentalist religious fanatic, and its people have never even noticed that their world views have actually became synonymous with exceptionalism, and with cultural superiority.: from Oceania to Asia, from Africa to Latin America, and of course, to China. Western leaders are 'at home' with Christian, Muslim or even Buddhist extremists.But Syria has managed to survive, and up to today it is standing. The only reason why the government forces are not taking the last terrorist bastion, Idlib, yet, is because the civilian population would suffer tremendous losses during the battle.Venezuela is also refusing to kneel and to surrender. And it is clear that if the West and its allies dared to attack, the resistance, the millions of people, would fight for the villages and countryside, and if needed, would withdraw to the jungle and wage a guerilla liberation war against the occupiers, and against the treasonous elites.Washington, London, Paris and Madrid are clearlyRecently, in Syria,They clearly detected that the West is using precisely the same strategy against Caracas, which it tried to use against Damascus.Now, Venezuela is also suffering and fighting for the entire oppressed world.It has 'no right to fail', as Syria had no right to surrender.Syria is the last bastion in the Middle East. It is all there is now, resisting the total control of the Middle East by the West. Syria and Iran. But Iran is not yet a 'front', although often it appears that soon it might become one.Venezuela cannot fall, for the same reasons. It is at the northern extreme of South America. Below, there is an entire continent; terrorized by Europe and North America, for decades and centuries: brutalized, plundered, tortured. South America, where tens of millions used to be exterminated like animals, forced to convert to Christianity, robbed of everything and ordered to follow bizarre Western political and economic models.If Venezuela falls, everything could be lost, for decades, maybe even centuries.And so, it will fight. Together with those few other countries that are still left standing in this 'Western Hemisphere'; countries which the dictators in Washington D.C. openly describe as 'their backyard'.Caracas stands and fights for the vast slums of Peru, for destitute millions in Paraguay, for Brazilian favelas, for privatized aquifers and the murdered rain forest in Brazil.As Syria has been fighting for the Palestine, for the destitute minorities in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, for Yemen, for Iraq and Afghanistan - two countries robbed of almost everything by NATO.Russia has already showed what it can do for its Arab brothers, and now is demonstrating its willingness to support its another close ally - Venezuela.China is rapidly joining the coalition of anti-imperialist fighters, and so is South Africa.No - Venezuela is not only about oil.: ideological, political, economic and social. About liquidating all opposition in the Western hemisphere.That is why it - Venezuela - should never be allowed to fall.The battle for Venezuela is now already raging, on all fronts, including the ideological one. There, we are not only fighting for Caracas, Maracaibo or for Ciudad Bolivar: we are fighting for the entire oppressed world, as we did and are doing in Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Idlib, as we may soon have to do in many other cities, all over the world. For as long as Western imperialism is alive; for as long as it is not going to give up its dreams of controlling and ruining the entire planet, we cannot rest, we cannot let down our guard, we cannot celebrate final victory in any part of the world.Therefore, this is all far from being 'just about oil'.