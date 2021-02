© Twitter / @ukhomeoffice



Despite the video's claims, meeting up is not against the law in Britain

A new Home Office advert warning Brits that "meeting up is against the law" has been savaged online. The ad, a throwback to the anti-piracy ads of the 2000s, has been called "dystopian."Readers of a certain age probably remember the "You wouldn't steal a car" anti-piracy ads . Appearing before DVDs as unskippable clips, the ads featured criminals committing various street crimes, and text warning viewers that "downloading pirated films is stealing."The UK Home Office has now updated the format for 2021. An ad released by the office on Wednesday warns the public to avoid raves, parties, illegal pubs and even baby showers , because "meeting up is against the law." Footage of police raids on illegal gatherings accompanies the warnings, with a thumping drum 'n' bass soundtrack and amphetamine-jittering text completing the early-2000s aesthetic.The ad inspired laughter and terror in equal measure, and was trashed online., but it is difficult. Two people can meet outdoors away from their homes, but 'support groups' of up to 15 people can meet in public spaces. Groups of bereaved people, new parents, people with illnesses and LGBT people all count as 'support groups.' Gatherings like weddings, funerals and religious services are still permitted, albeit with severe restrictions on attendance numbers.The Home Office's shocker adand stay at home, regardless of how healthy they felt.The anti-piracy ads of the 2000s did little to stop illegal downloading, and if £10,000 fines haven't stopped British teenagers from holding illegal parties, the latest ad is unlikely to succeed either, no matter how "dystopian" a picture it paints.