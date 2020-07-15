© Sputnik / Evgenii Odinokov

Seven Russian senators have introduced a package of bills that would prohibit same-sex marriage, ban gay couples from adopting children,Led by Senator Elena Mizulina, the head of the Senate's committee on updating the country's 'Family Code', the proposals follow in the footsteps of Russia's constitutional amendments which officially defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman.In March, the country's Constitutional Court deemed the changes to be lawful, but insisted that"The bill stops the practice of marriage between two people of the same sex, as well as those who have had a sex-change, and subsequently prevents these couples from adopting children," Senator Mizulina said.The proposed bill would amend Article 14 of Russia's 'Family Code', which contains the reasons why someone is not allowed to marry. As things currently stand, this article does not list two people of the same gender as an impediment to marriage. Although the country does not register same-sex marriages, there have been at least two occasions when those married abroad have been recognized as a couple in Russia.