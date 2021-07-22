At least four hikers were injured after being struck by lightning while hiking in the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.Around 2:50 p.m., the Grand Canyon Communications Center received a call that multiple people were struck by lightning at the Bright Angel Trailhead during a monsoonal thunderstorm, according to a press release.Upon arrival, officials found a 30-year-old male and a 28-year-old female unresponsive. The woman received life-saving measures before regaining a pulse. The male regained consciousness without assistance, officials said.Both victims were taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center as storm activity prevented air transport, officials said.The female victim remained in stable condition at a regional burn center, officials said.At least two other patients took themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic with injuries from a lightning splash, an event in which lightning strikes an object and the current jumps to a person, according to the National Weather Service.With monsoon season continuing to bring heavy rain and lightning, officials reminded visitors that they should seek shelter or proceed to the nearest park shuttle if thunder follows a lightning flash within 30 seconds, according to the press release.Lightning strikes in Grand Canyon National Park approximately 25,000 times per year, according to officials. Lightning strikes kill an average of 49 people per year in the United States, with hundreds more injured, the weather service said.