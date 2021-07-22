Puppet Masters
Fascist Mitch McConnell warns of lockdowns if COVID vaccine rates don't increase
NY Post
Wed, 21 Jul 2021 20:57 UTC
"These shots need to get in everybody's arms as rapidly as possible or we´re going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don't yearn for — that we went through last year," McConnell (R-Ky.) said at a news conference Tuesday, adding, "This is not complicated."
Asked about comments from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox alleging that conservative pundits are killing people with their rhetoric, McConnell stated that he encourages everybody to "ignore all of these other voices that are giving demonstrably bad advice."
McConnell's call to seek trusted and verified information about the virus and vaccines mirrors White House efforts this past week to counter false information that they say is spreading on social media and cable news.
McConnell took to Twitter to promote his pro-vaccination remarks, tweeting a portion of them with the words "Get Vaccinated!" at the top of the tweet.
A new Axios Ipsos poll highlights the difficulties that government officials have had in convincing a significant segment of the American population to take the jab: Of the unvaccinated respondents to that poll, fully half said they are "not at all likely" to take it.
The minority leader's statements come at a time when the Delta variant has led to a spike in COVID cases across the country, although without a corresponding increase in hospitalizations and deaths.
McConnell noted that among those who are currently hospitalized for COVID, 97 percent are unvaccinated. "It never occurred to me that there would be difficulty getting Americans to get the shot," he said.
Across the country, some businesses and schools are mulling making vaccination mandatory, but thus far the White House has balked at the notion of a federal mandate to take one of the three provisionally approved vaccines.
Reader Comments
Like the cancelled or banned voices of reputed virologists, cardiologist, medical researchers, doctors, nurses and other non political people like that ? I'll listen and pay attention and heed what these voices from all over the planet have to say and nothing to gain but a personal integrity to maintain, sir.
Do you even know what the word integrity means, sir ?
Wikipedia:
Integrity is the practice of being honest and showing a consistent and uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles and values. In ethics, integrity is regarded as the honesty and truthfulness or accuracy of one's actions. Integrity can stand in opposition to hypocrisy, in that judging with the standards of integrity involves regarding internal consistency as a virtue, and suggests that parties holding within themselves apparently conflicting values should account for the discrepancy or alter their beliefs.
What is false information about a previous virus vax killing what..2 or 3 people and they yank it immediately yet this has killed thousands and they are trying everything they can think of to force us into getting it STILL? They make no sense, I wish SOMEONE would ask them this ON RECORD.
Yesterday, someone (I've forgotten who) posted a video about ongoing scientific developments wherein DNA's frequency, light, and vibration are being examined and investigated to read your mind in real time; send thoughts to your mind undistinguishable from your own thoughts; and alter your memories and emotions. Sheerly by knowing your DNA's frequency.
How strange that polls show again and again that more liberal leaning individuals + a vast majority of Democrats favor lockdowns; masking; abjectly fear the virus; believe MSM 100%; and support authoritarian control over other people. An overwhelming % of self-avowed Democrats are vaxxed according to one poll I remember.
Perhaps their frequency(ies) have been more fully mapped, and perhaps they are more easily exploited via this new technology.
The fact that McConnell cannot dispassionately review massive information and studies which have shown and are currently showing that the "vaccines" are dangerous and should be immediately stopped reveals a mind incapable of critical functioning; independent thinking; and coherent assessment.
I offer, as a counter example, Dr. Peter McCullough. In his interview with Stew Peters today, he told how he initially supported the injections; how he began assessing information during December-February; and how he began to oppose the inoculations in March. McCullough demonstrates an individual conducting scientific analysis. Under any criteria, Dr. McCullough does not qualify as an hysterical anti-vaxxer. [Link]
R.C.
"Elaine Chao is one of the most interesting, inspiring and consequential leaders in our country..."
Comment: Regardless of vaccines, we know lockdowns don't work other than to destroy the economy, increase depression and alcoholism, and violate countless civil rights. So what's really going on here?