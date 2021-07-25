NewsReal: Governments Everywhere Mandate Vaccines! But Will People Resist?
Sun, 25 Jul 2021 14:00 UTC
In reaction to this draconian move, mass protests have erupted everywhere, with the media either not reporting on them or misreporting their scale.
This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall take stock of the global upheaval caused by this desperate effort to 'jab everyone now!'
Join them LIVE from 4pm CET / 10am US Eastern / 2pm UTC
Running Time: 01:30:30
Comment: Downloadable MP3, Rumble video, and show notes will appear here later today.
Reader Comments
