© MIKE THEILER/AFP via Getty Images



Ricketts says Americans need to know what communist regimes have done throughout history.Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared July to beand is speaking out against the actions of communist regimes throughout history and the present.In an interview with Fox News, Ricketts warned that Americans need to remember what communism has wrought, as the Chinese Communist Party is celebrating its success after 100 years in power.Ricketts, a Republican, also pointed to Chinese practices such as intellectual property theft in addition to alleged human rights abuses.The CCP's centennial may have been one reason for Nebraska to commemorate victims of communism, but it is not the only focus. With segments of the American left proudly identifying as socialists and no longer considering communism to be a bad word, Ricketts said, he wants people to be educated about what communism can lead to.