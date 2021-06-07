"When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he's using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy," Cheney said on The Axe Files podcast, which was released on Monday.
"When he says that our system doesn't work ... when he suggests that it's, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it's failed — those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us. It's very dangerous and damaging ... and it's not true."Cheney's remarks come nearly one month after she was removed from her leadership position, in part because of her anti-Trump stance. She repeatedly called out Trump for his false claims of election fraud and refused to give credibility to his belief that the 2020 election was stolen.
Cheney was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as House GOP Conference chair. Minutes after her ouster, Cheney vowed to "do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office."
During the podcast interview, Cheney also condemned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for meeting with Trump in Mar-a-Lago following the Jan 6. 'attack' at the Capitol by the former president's supporters.
She said she was "stunned" when she saw McCarthy meeting with Trump, adding, "I could not imagine any justification for doing that."
She said Trump committed
"the 'most dangerous' and 'most egregious' violation of an oath of office of any president in history, and McCarthy's meeting with the former president was 'inexcusable.'McCarthy and Trump both backed Cheney's ouster and endorsed Stefanik to replace her as the number three House Republican.
"And so the idea that a few weeks after he did that, the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was inexcusable."
Comment: Stepping upon others in order to step up is why misery loves company.