Canadian singer Grimes has come under considerable suspicion after billing artificial intelligence as a means to usher in communism, with many pointing to her relationship with billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk as a red flag.The popular musical artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, made the provocative remarks in a TikTok video in which she said that communists should be more open to computer-powered automation and decision-making."Like,," she argued.Artificial intelligence, "thereby bringing us as close as possible to genuine equality," Grimes theorized. "So basically, everything everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm. Because, let's be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe."Grimes has exhibited a rather intense affinity for artificial intelligence. Her relationship with Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was reportedly sparked by an AI-related joke between the pair.AI was even incorporated into the name of, who was born last year, includes the "elven spelling" for artificial intelligence, Grimes explained at the time.Perhaps unsurprisingly, many expressed skepticism after hearing Grimes' modest communist proposal. Numerous online commenters took issue with the fact the singer argued another reply.Not everyone thought Grimes was being fanciful, however. Automation would "definitely help lessen the agrarian pain of a communist conversion," wrote one observer. Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong conceded that AI would be necessary to make the "stupid" idea of communism work, because "people are corruptible" and would be incapable of implementing such a system without automation.