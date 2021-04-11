© REUTERS/Edgar Su

China's cyber regulator has launched a hotline to report online comments that defame the ruling Communist Party and its history, vowing to crack down on "historical nihilists" ahead of the Party's 100th anniversary in July.(CAC) on Friday.said the notice."We hope that the majority of Internet users will actively play their part in supervising society ... and enthusiastically report harmful information," it said.China's internet is tightly censored and most foreign social media networks, search engines and news outlets are banned in the country.Internet authorities often increase censorship and online supervision ahead of major events including historical anniversaries, political meetings and sports events.The noticeto people who are reported through the hotline, but netizens in China already face jail time and other legal punishments for posting content that is critical of the county's leadership, policies and history.Legal amendments released earlier this year stipulate thatLast week,Chinese social media sites that fail to censor critical content also face financial sanctions as well as temporary suspensions of service under current law.