Puppet Masters
'Go home & remember this day forever!' Twitter, Facebook & YouTube wipe Trump's 'mixed message' to supporters who stormed Congress UPDATE
RT
Wed, 06 Jan 2021 22:52 UTC
"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," Trump tweeted on Wednesday evening, as protesters were leaving the US Capitol and a curfew went into effect. "Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!" he urged.
Earlier, Facebook had deleted outright a video posted by Trump calling for people to peacefully retreat from Capitol Hill, also citing fear of "violence." YouTube likewise removed the video, saying it violated its recently announced policy "regarding content that alleges widespread election fraud."
Hundreds of demonstrators broke through the security fence around the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, eventually making their way through the Capitol Police and breaching the Senate and House chambers and offices. One woman was shot by police and later died.
The lawmakers, who had been meeting to formally certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election - which Trump maintains was plagued by fraud in half a dozen states - interrupted the session and were evacuated to the nearby Fort McNair Army installation.
Thousands of the president's supporters had gathered in Washington, DC on Wednesday to protest the "stolen" election and demand of Congress to not certify the votes.
Citing the unrest, a number of Democrats have called for impeaching Trump again and expelling any Republicans who might back him, while GOP members rushed to denounce attacks on "our democracy" and vowed to back Biden.
Reader Comments
As individuals, we can choose to use/not use platforms like Fecebook and Twitter...but when they start interfering in, and trying to manipulate my country, that is unacceptable and it is game on.
Notice to the Dorseys and Zuckerborgs of the world, your days are numbered and we are coming for you...
Comment: The JJJ: Social Media becomes Judge, Jury and Jailer of messaging - our constitutional right: Power increases as checks, balances and competition fade away. Level the playing field! Exercise choice by boycotting these behemoths of control and join platforms that uphold freedom of speech and the rights of the public. If we don't, there will be NO choice.
UPDATE 7/1/2021: Mark Zuckerberg offered this loaded and slanderous comment on Facebook: