There are some things that Prof Michie - whose first husband was Andrew Murray, once a key adviser to former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - is rather less inclined to discuss, including money. Perhaps because she has so much of it. Indeed, she is the blue-blooded descendant of an earl who, along with her brother, sold a family heirloom - a Picasso painting called L'Enfant Au Pigeon - to Qatari royals for £50 million in 2013. This didn't stop her once urging fellow Communists to support Jeremy Corbyn at a presentation with the words: "We, the working class..."Peter Hitchens also has some interesting details:
The super-rich Communist Susan Michie is so militant that her fellow Marxists once searched her baby's pram for subversive literature.Why is this woman advising a Conservative Government?
They lifted the tiny infant out of the way, to check that the future Professor of Psychology was not smuggling ultra-hardline propaganda into a crucial conference.
No wonder that fellow students at Oxford a few years before had called her "Stalin's nanny".
