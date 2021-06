HB 5: this is the bill discussed in the clip above. It dictates that the Florida Department of Education needs "to develop or approve integrated civic education curriculum" for grades K through 12.

HB 233 : bars the State Board of Education "from shielding students, staff, and faculty from certain speech; requires State Board of Education to conduct annual assessment on intellectual freedom & viewpoint diversity"

SB 1108: students at state colleges and universities will be required to take a civic literary course as well as an assessment to "demonstrate competency" in civic literacy.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of education reform bills for the state aimed at providing students the cornerstones of American civics and discourse.The bills that the Governor signed included:Today's move is one of many high-profile steps taken by DeSantis in terms of legislation in recent months. While much of the public attention is around pushing back against critical race theory, Florida's governor has also fought back against CDC restrictions and reined in the Big Tech companies.