"I think folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point, if you're saying that, you really are saying you don't believe in the vaccines, you don't believe in the data."

"In terms of what a supermarket or some of them choose to do, a Disney theme park, this does not deal with that one way or another. It's simply emergency orders and emergency penalties on individual businesses."

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he was issuing an executive order suspending any local pandemic-related restrictions.During a bill signing at The Big Catch at Salt Creek, a restaurant near downtown St. Petersburg,considering the availability of vaccines.DeSantis on Monday signedpassed by lawmakers last week that gives the governor the ability to override local emergency orders.he said.The bill also makes permanent an executive order he signed earlier this month:DeSantis said Monday. The bill passed along party lines Thursday night, the second-to-last day of this year's legislative session.Florida has been under a state of emergency for the pandemic since March last year. Last week, DeSantis extended the state of emergency for the state by another 60 days. DeSantis said, not mask mandates or social distancing policies enforced by businesses.