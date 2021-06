© Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was to blame for the COVID-19 pandemic and signed laws that thwart foreign influence across the state."I really hope that we're going to have accountability for the origins of the COVID pandemic because this just did not need to happen," DeSantis said at a press conference. "The Chinese Communist Party is primarily to blame, but."On Monday, DeSantis signed two bills aimed at preventing CCP from influencing Florida's educational institutions and from committing corporate espionage."The first bill that I signed today safeguards our public institutions from undue foreign influence and that means prohibiting agreements between public entities and the Communist Party of China," he said.The billhe said.He added that if the individual tried to sell the trade secret, they'll face even more penalties and that those penalties would be even more harsh if the law is violated on behalf of a foreign government.DeSantis positioned his administration against the CCP, which he claimed was being supported by international and federal health organizations, infectious disease experts, media outlets and social media giants."The [World Health Organization] is in the pocket of the communist party of China. They basically were having everybody look the other way," he said. "The idea was to try to whitewash the role of the CCP in this virus and it wasn't just WHO , it wasn't just bureaucracies. You saw the academic community largely circle the wagons and defend the CCP.", between them and the Chinese government...The governor said that the CCP was one of the largest proponents for lockdowns during the pandemic and that those ideas were supported through interference from Big Tech, which DeSantis alleged removed users that posted anti-lockdown content.Throughout the pandemic,