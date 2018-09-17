© DTRA



Secret experiments at night

Locals: Poisonous gas killed two Filipinos

Human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo to the US Embassy - leaked documents

The Pentagon: Prostitutes strictly prohibited, no sex abroad

US scientists test viruses under diplomatic immunity

International law is not applicable

Drone for releasing toxic mosquitoes

Georgia borders on the US' main rival - Russia

White Powder Over Chechnya

Above: a local resident from a village in Chechnya close to the Russia-Georgia border shows traces of white powder on his car, which he says is regularly sprayed in the area.

Above: an offer for commercial work by the US Army - field tests involving bio-agents and drones can be found published on a US federal contracts website.

Private contractors

Journalist expelled from the European Parliament for confronting US official on bioweapons

Ethnic Bioweapons

The US Air Force has been specifically collecting

Russian RNA and synovial tissue samples

raising fears in Moscow of a covert US ethnic bio-weapons program.

Georgians used as laboratory rabbits

From Paris With Love

Confidential Reports: At Least 100 Death Cases in Georgia