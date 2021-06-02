© Unknown

"We believe that it is very important that the integrity of those competitions are preserved. That these opportunities are protected. In Florida, girls are going to play girl's sports, and boys are going to play boy's sports. Thats what we're doing, and we're going to make sure that's the reality. Athletic teams or sports that are designated for females are open to females, and we're going off biology, not ideology when we're doing sports."



"The bill defines a student's biological sex based on the student's official birth certificate at the time of birth, and as part of the bill we're signing today, we're not only making sure that women have opportunities for scholarships and competition at the highest level, we're also putting in statute ways to actually vindicate the rights of any women athletes who may be discriminated against."

"So moving forward, any student who is deprived of an athletic opportunity as a result of a violation of this law will have the right to civil remedies. Any school or post-secondary institution that suffers direct or indirect harm as a result of a violation of this bill including by a governmental entity, accrediting organization, or athletic association can also pursue civil remedies. Any student who's subject to retaliation as result of reporting a violation of this bill can also pursue civil remedies."

"I love my sport. I've spent countless hours training to shave fractions of a second off of my time so I could be the best. Because I race to win. But my chances of being first, of being the best, were shattered."

"Just let me say very clearly, in Florida, we're going to do what right. We'll stand up to corporations, they are not going to dictate the policies in this state. We will stand up to groups like the NCAA who thinks hat they should be able to dictate the policies in different states. Not here, not ever."

In a press conference Tuesday morning,"We believe in the state of Florida of protecting the fairness and the integrity of women's athletics," said DeSantis.DeSantis said that women's sports "provides our young girls with opportunities that really teach them lessons that last a lifetime," adding that competing in sports has provided many girls the opportunity to pursue higher education.DeSantis went on to outline who can pursue what he calledin association with this bill.DeSantis talked about other states where, for example, in track, girls train for years only to not be able to advance as a result of biological males competing in women's sports.She said it was "demoralizing" to be sidelined in her own sport, talking about how she, and other girls in the state, were denied countless opportunities because of those two athletes.effective July 1, 2021, despite the bill signed on video pushing the date off to 2022.